Assistant Company Secretary (FTC)

Job Family Group:Business Support Group
Job Description:
Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.
The Company Secretary's Office (CSO) has as its purpose, to partner with the boards and businesses at bp, facilitating effective decision making through dynamic corporate governance, whilst maintaining the good standing of bp legal entities around the world. This is achieved through focusing on the strategic priorities for CSO: excellence in corporate governance; simplification; building trusted partnerships. Corporate governance at BP p.l.c. has a high degree of breadth and complexity. The expectation for the quality of delivery is extremely high. The structure of the department reflects this with three UK members of the CSO leadership team individually having responsibility for Board and Committees, Subsidiary Governance and Corporate Governance. This role will sit within the Corporate Governance sub-team of the Company Secretary’s Office and will report to the Head of Corporate Governance. Based in our corporate headquarters in St James’, Piccadilly, there is an expectation for this role to be present in the office 3 days a week with 2 days worked from home.
This is a fixed term parental leave cover position for 12 months.
Company secretarial activities including, but not limited to:
PLC committee support – secretary to a plc board committee
Responsible for the maintenance of the forward planner and actions list for the committee.
The bp AGM is one of the most high profile and well attended AGMs in the UK. There are a large number of internal collaborators and external providers to co-ordinate and manage over the course of the year and particularly in the 3 months leading up to the AGM. This role would have responsibility as project manager for the AGM:
Notice of Meeting and Annual report/20-F
Insurance
Other
There may from time to time be the expectation to support activity across other parts of CSO
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Apply now!!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.