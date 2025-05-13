Assistant Project Manager

The Assistant Construction Project Manager supports the Construction Project Managers in delivering end to end construction projects. This role involves assisting with all elements of project management, including project planning, scheduling and budgeting.



Key Responsibilities:

Support the development of project plans, including timelines, budgets, and resource allocation.

Support the project managers by helping to coordinate work with engineers, architects, and other partners.

Support the preparation and management of project budgets, helping to ensure costs are controlled and financial targets are met.

Assist in ensuring that projects are delivered in full compliance with permits, licenses and authorisations including CDM and Building Regulations

Effective communication and participation in regular meetings, site visits and feedback.

Helping with preparation of project communications, which could include meeting notes and actions, project updates and financial updates.

Work collaboratively with project managers in addressing any delays, risks, issues or other problems that arise during the project.

Responsible for ensuring adherence to BP Control of Work practices and policies in the control of high-risk activities and adherence to the Life Saving Rules.

Support project managers in ensuring all relevant project documentation is up to date.

Responsible for leading small construction projects, end to end.

Qualifications:

Experience working in construction project management or similar role.

An interest in construction project management and willingness to learn and develop technical skills and qualifications.

Higher level qualification in construction management, engineering or related field is preferred.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in project management software and tools.

Knowledge of construction methods, materials, and regulations.

Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.