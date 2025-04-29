Job summary

Technology



Research & Technology Group



Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for an Associate Technician, Product Development working as a member of the Emerging Specifications Product Development Team.

The Applied Sciences team operate a range of pioneering laboratories and research equipment around the globe. Our Wayne, NJ laboratory conducts research, development, deployment, and technical service activities to support bp Castrol automotive and industrial lubricants businesses.



The role of the Associate Technician will be to manage the operation of the blending laboratory in support of the development technologists of the Driveline und Thermal Management Fluid Teams. You will be responsible for supporting product development through conducting laboratory-based work, which may include blend studies, sample administration and submission for testing, ensuring the quality, standard and timeliness of the work carried out meets agreed expectations. The Associate Technician will work under guidance of the Team Leader.

Manage and prioritize blending of oils and performance testing as requested by Product Development Technologists and Team Leader

Testing of new raw materials

Manage storage of incoming raw materials including stock control, QC and MSDS

Responsible for the implementation and management of laboratory operating procedures e.g. equipment calibration, raw material storage, equipment maintenance responsibilities

Responsible for conducting blending within the laboratory

Submission of samples for testing both externally and internally

Co-ordinate training for new starters and visitors to include operation of laboratory equipment, blending and raw material management

Arrange purchase of consumables and new laboratory equipment

Work closely with the Team Leader and development technologists to ensure application of best laboratory practices, sample handling, lab standards and all HSE regulations

Prioritize blending for a large group of customers ensuring that a timely delivery of blends at a high quality is always achieved



Associate degree in a science; chemistry, engineering or related subject area required; Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience preferred.

Laboratory management experience including control of raw materials, accurate blending, and servicing customers in a timely manner

Able to demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Able to demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills

Basic knowledge of BP’s lubricant products, their composition, manufacture, and application

Basic understanding of the interfaces and drivers within the business, between sales, marketing, supply chain and the product development and research teams within GLT

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay? $78- $112K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Laboratory Operations, Laboratory Processes, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)



