Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Apply now!

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Associate Technologist - based at Patalganga and details mentioned:

Job Purpose:

The primary responsibility of this role which is based out of India Technology Centre in Patalganga Plant is blending and testing of lubricants in the analytical lab. This role reports into the analytical team leader and covers all analytical activities relating to Castrol range of lubricants products, raw materials, and related customer services analysis work.

Key Accountabilities:

Sample Inventory:

Maintain the chemical inventory for raw materials, finished goods and chemicals reagents required for analytical testing and analysis. Maintain log of incoming samples, in-progress samples and retained samples in a safe and compliant way. Co-ordinate with procurement team to organise additives, base oil and other components required for laboratory work. Maintain MSDS, risk assessment of all chemicals used in laboratory.

Blending and analytical testing:

Blending of lubricant formulations as per the requests received from technology deployment (TD) team. Testing of lubricant formulations as per the testing request and SOP’s as per mentorship of team lead. Provide analysis to support customer queries, new materials evaluation, and QA activities. Hands on expertise in troubleshooting & formulation design of experiments. Ensure that report is written and circulated to all stakeholders. Testing data to be saved and reproduced as the need arises.

Laboratory Equipment’s:

Help with installation of new equipment and provide maintenance working with the vendors. Maintain the equipment log and inventory of accessories required for equipment’s. Ensure the equipment’s are calibrated as per the schedule. As specific apparatus owner is account for the relative risk assessment and keep them under safety and compliance.

Stake holder management

Work closely with the TD to deliver technology programme for India Lubes business. Support TD team with cross functional projects in the organization to deliver business objectives. Working with third party labs for analytical support, participate in internal & external audits as an when require and ensure closing of post audit issues within specific time. Working closely with QC team and Supply Chain plant executives. Stay connected with global laboratory teams.

Others:

Follow OMS guidelines for applied science. Follow HSSE guideline and policy in the lab. Ensure work is carried out in safe manner. Maintain technical knowledge of products, applications, and competitor information as applicable to responsibilities. Follow cyber security protocols and guidelines. Handle REVEX & CAPEX proposals and help the team lead with PO &invoice receipt.

Follow the lead to adhere the laboratory protocols

Education

BSc or MSc degree in Analytical Chemistry, Petrochemistry or Chemistry.

English – Good in written, and acceptable in oral

Local language – Proficient, oral, and written

Experience

Proven experience of min 5-7 years in analytical equipment’s with emphasis on instrumental analysis including ICP, FT-IR, HTHS, Noack, IC etc will be preferred. Hands-on expertise in equipment used for lubricant.

Broad knowledge of lubricant technology with insight to their application.

Proven strong interpersonal and communication skills and experience of working across teams.

Skills & Proficiencies

Lubricant technology experience in automotive and industrial blending

Problem solving expertise through analytical testing

Equipment maintenance and handling



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Waterfall Model, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.