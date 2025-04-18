Aviation Contract Administration Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

The Contract Administration Lead will lead a team of field contract administrators, maintain high standards of communication, teamwork, impact analysis, management and improvement focused evaluation of process changes within the contract management field.

Role will work collaboratively and proactively with Aviation business representatives, Finance Procurement Teams, Sourcing & Contracting in FBT (Finance Business & Technology), FBT Contract Partner Team, Legal and other SMEs (Subject Matter Experts) to deliver an efficient contract management approach in line with standard processes.

The ideal candidate has strong practical and application experience in contract management, sourcing and contracting of goods & knowledge and understanding of contracts and legal terms, solid business ethics, coupled with a strong commercial orientation, influencing presentation and communication skills. The candidate needs to secure and maintain a transparent coordinated presence among the global business teams rather than becoming viewed as back office with a sole modus operandi of email communication.

Key Accountabilities:

General understanding and communicating policies, procedures, templates. Support implementation of activities, e.g. supporting audit, managing contract expiry and vigorously pursuing activities.

Applying the principles and ways of working as defined by the contracts management policy.

Review and ensure that contracts are not in conflict with International Trade Regulations

Work closely with bp Legal to resolve matters and seek expert legal advice from bp Legal (where appropriate).

Maintain approved templates in Salesforce etc for contract execution.

Populate contract repository (replacing legacy systems) to store and manage all contracts for including but not limited to Framework Fuel Supply Agreement (FFSA), GT&Cs (General Terms & Conditions), Joint Venture agreements, vendor contracts, Technical Services, Tax Certifications, Aircraft Operating Certificates (AOC), Credit Security Documents and Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) agreements.

Track and supervise adherence to contract conditions including renewals, expiry, and updates. Seek contracts expired or not in place.

Follow up on contract owners for actions identified.

Report non-standard invoicing schedules to customer excellence Global Contract Compliance Hub (GCCH) team to ensure accurate terms are reflected.supervise

Provide training and support to sales and other relevant teams involved in the contracts process.

Certification management such as supervising expiring tax certification and chasing customers in advance of expiry

Security management – expiring securities reporting to Account Managers (AMs) and Credit monthly, ensuring captured & Stored.

Non-Operated Joint Venture (NOJV) agreements – ensure all agreements are duly implemented and directors / shareholders reps are advised and kept informed. Ensure that all JV contracts and related documents are captured and stored in the defined applicable repository.

Tools ensuring all contract details and copies are captured, ensuring tool has all applicable deals assigned to applicable entities.

Follow-up with appropriate teams to perform retrospective gaps resolution and upload of received documents, strategy and direction provided by Legal.

Drive continuous change as part of any new processes, implementation in collaboration with respective SMEs and/or collaborators.

Be an SME of the contract repository tools and ensure integrity of all contract Masterdata.

Assist in the Counterparty Due Diligence (CDD) process by flagging variations between CDD approvals and contract terms.

Develop and maintain templates for various contract types and regions.

Reporting Key Performance Indicators.

Process Standardization:

Drive harmonization of contract management processes across FBT, Finance Procurement and Aviation business; provide cross-divisional process standards. Drive integration with all other S2C (Sourcing to Contract) business processes with the target of end-to-end optimization. Coordinate with the process owners, FBT service delivery teams and SMEs to update and standardize approach and templates where appropriate, share findings and standard methodologies, and ensure alignment with the end-to-end process objectives. Maintain and update a central contract management knowledge repository (including policies and procedures) and communicate effectively to collaborators.

Process Analysis & Continuous Improvement Opportunity Identification. Engage in continuous dialogue with business and service delivery collaborators to discuss priorities and approach to process improvements, standardization and simplification. Analyze the business needs and support development transformation/digitalization projects.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements:

Business, Finance, Commerce degree or equivalent experience. MCIPS (Member of Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply) / ISM (Institute of Supply Management) qualification, or at stage of pre-qualification, desirable.

10 years working experience in Contracting and Procurement, Digital and IT, of which 4 years of drafting/reviewing contracts and coordinating them.

Knowledge of and ability to interpret legal terms and understand regulations, taking legal advice from bp Legal/E&C (where appropriate).

SAP knowledge is highly desirable.

Has knowledge of sourcing and contracting processes with knowledge and practical application experience in contract drafting, contract assurance and contract review and contract close out.

Demonstrated knowledge in contract management activities such as Counterparty Due Diligence, Anti Bribery and Corruption (ABC) Certification with exposure/participation in contract audit.

Knowledge of change management methodologies and financial/operational control practices with previous experience with continuous improvement tools and methodologies.

Other:

Proficient in English (Spoken and Written). Able to work in Europe/UK shift.

Ability to connect with varying collaborator levels within the organization, internal and external.

Good interpersonal required given diverse nature of operating landscape.

Good influencing skills and the ability to empower cross functional and diverse teams, communicate effectively and assert him/herself with many different levels of seniority

Excellent problem-solving skills, analytical thinking.

Role will require occasional hours outside of standard business hours – to join calls with overseas SMEs/Collaborators.

Personal time management skills to meet individual and team deadlines. Contractually and commercially risk adverse.

Experienced working in virtual teams. Agile working



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

