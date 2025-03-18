B2C Sales Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

This role will lead Castrol’s automotive B2C sales team in Korea, ensuring safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Deliver high standards of HSSE performance within the automotive sales organization.

Lead, coach and empower team members, identifying and closing proficiency gaps with appropriate training.

Deliver short, medium- and long-term automotive sales strategies based on the Company's overall business strategy.

Develop and deliver the annual B2C sales plan with clear volume and margin targets.

Deliver timely and accurate forecasts, activity plans, etc. for the B2C business.

Develop the distributor relationships to build a growing share of their business.

Identify, plan and deliver new B2C business to build profitable growth opportunities.

Track customer performance and promote data analysis driven intervention.

Work closely with Marketing team and other functions, develop and implement new consumer and customer offers (product & services)

Represent the B2C sales team with global partners.

Ensure compliance with Sales and other Company policies and guidelines, including the BP's Compliance and Ethics policy.

Experience & Background:

Extensive experience leading sales organizations, with key account, direct and indirect sales and distributor networks.

Led business performance in a complex internal/external environment.

Marketing, Distribution, Channel management, and Digital platform experience preferred.

Skills & Competencies:

Interpersonal communication (written & oral) and negotiation skills.

Strong track record in delivering profitable business results.

Proven experience in B2C or B2B sales, in multinational companies at a team leading level

Ability to develop a business in a manner consistent with the agreed strategic direction.

Problem-solving, analysis thinking, and strategic thinking

English (reading and writing skills required)

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

• Life and health insurance, medical care package.

• And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.