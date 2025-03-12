Benchmarking Analyst - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work

About the role

This position will report to the Project Controls Verification and Benchmarking (V&B) Discipline Lead

In this role you will be responsible for standardized collection of project data throughout a project lifecycle to maintain an effective corporate memory through our standard system of record. The role will also include playing an active part in development, implementation, and operation of a comprehensive project benchmarking system.

The role will also include supporting the team V&B with development of cost & schedule benchmarking metrics using both internal and external data sources.

What you will deliver

Benchmarking

Prepare, maintain and ownership of projects benchmarking data set including change control to ensure BP cost data set is maintained with all relevant cost and / or schedule data to provide standard outputs to Project Management and other partners.

Work closely with project teams to collect data at right level for benchmarking.

Developing standard cost, schedule & technical benchmarking report templates based on project scope.

Extracting usable data from data sources as well as processing, cleansing, and validating its integrity

Conduct data analyses to uncover actionable insights that drive business decisions.

Present your findings to both peers and senior management, making complex data understandable and actionable.

Coach project teams in use of historical data and analogues to provide insightful analysis to P&O Leadership.

Assist project teams in collecting stage gate estimates and close-out data for input into the benchmarking database.

Participate in project and functional meetings and workshops as requested.

Continuous Improvement

Document and proactively share lessons learned across projects.

Support development of benchmarking procedures and guidelines as part of the Common Process update.

Support the development of benchmarking capability within the Project Controls community.

Support digital initiatives to provide standard, efficient and timely performance reporting.

Stakeholder Engagement:

A key part of the role will be effective engagement with the Project Controls Team Manager, Project Leaders and the P&O Leadership to provide benchmarking insights on project cost and schedule competitiveness

Education

Must have education requirements:

Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, Technical Subject area or Project Management

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Major Project Experience (10+ years)

Total years of experience:

5+ plus years of industry experience

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Demonstrable track record of delivery with previous experience covering the accountabilities relevant to the job description.

Working understanding of project controls subject areas, including communication of cost/schedule performance information to senior management.

The ability to articulate, in easily understandable language, the narrative behind the data

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of senior leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviour.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Strong understanding of statistics and machine learning principles.

Advanced skills in Microsoft products

Cost estimating experience including development of cost estimates through project maturity stages

Cost/schedule benchmarking development experience

Experience of working with project controls software packages

% travel requirements

15%

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation



This position is not available for remote working



