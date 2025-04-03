Benefit Senior Specialist

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
Role Synopsis
Supporting the management and administration of bp’s employee benefit programs globally, including retirement and insurance plans.Responsible for assisting employees with benefit inquiries, processing enrollments and changes, maintaining accurate records, and ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.
Key Accountabilities
Process employee enrolments, changes, and terminations in various benefit programs, including health insurance, retirement plans, and other voluntary benefits.
Provide guidance and assistance to employees in understanding their benefit options and making informed decisions.
Proactive data management in core bp benefit systems
Responding to Tier 2 employee queries and escalation as appropriate
Ensure employees understand enrolment deadlines, eligibility requirements, and any applicable waiting periods or restrictions.
Support regular audits and reviews of benefits programs, plan documents, and communications to identify and address compliance gaps.
Coordinate with benefit plan providers and vendors to resolve issues and ensure timely delivery of services.
Assist with implementation of new benefits programs or changes to existing programs.
Assist with development and delivery educational materials and presentations to help employees understand the value and importance of their benefits packages.
Organize workshops or webinars on topics such as financial planning, healthcare literacy, and retirement readiness to empower employees to make informed decisions.
Support creation and delivery BAU benefits communications at a country level, regionally and globally, including updates to staff handbooks and policies.
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Over 3 years of experience in benefits administration or a related P&C function.
In-depth knowledge of employee benefits programs, including health insurance, retirement plans, and voluntary benefits.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively engage and educate diverse audiences.
Excellent problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications
Familiarity with HRIS or benefits administration software
Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.
Proficient in English
Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.
As this is a global role, must have flexibility in working across different timezones other than home country
Desirable criteria
Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.