Benefits Senior Specialist (Americas)

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

As all roles in our global locations require professional-level English, we kindly ask that you submit your resume in English.

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Role Purpose

Supporting the management and administration of bp’s employee benefit programs globally, including retirement and insurance plans. Responsible for assisting employees with benefit inquiries, processing enrollments and changes, maintaining accurate records, and ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations.

Key Accountabilities:

Process employee enrolments, changes, and terminations in various benefit programs, including health insurance, retirement plans, and other voluntary benefits.

Provide guidance and assistance to employees in understanding their benefit options and making informed decisions.

Proactive data management in core bp benefit systems

Responding to Tier 2 employee queries and escalation as appropriate

Ensure employees understand enrolment deadlines, eligibility requirements, and any applicable waiting periods or restrictions.

Support regular audits and reviews of benefits programs, plan documents, and communications to identify and address compliance gaps.

Coordinate with benefit plan providers and vendors to resolve issues and ensure timely delivery of services.

Assist with implementation of new benefits programs or changes to existing programs.

Assist with development and delivery educational materials and presentations to help employees understand the value and importance of their benefits packages.

Organize workshops or webinars on topics such as financial planning, healthcare literacy, and retirement readiness to empower employees to make informed decisions.

Support creation and delivery Creating and delivering BAU benefits communications at a country level, regionally and globally, including updates to staff handbooks and policies.

Education:

Bachelor’s degree in human resources, business administration, or related field desired but not essential.

Skills:

Strong communication skills. Excellent problem-solving abilities. Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications..

Managing change

Psychological safety

Continuous learning

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Resilience

Teamwork

Customer centric thinking

Experience:

Over 3 years of experience in benefits support or a related P&C function.

Technical

Familiarity with HRIS or benefits administration software.

In-depth knowledge of employee benefits programs.

Fluent in English

Behavioural:

Ability to handle sensitive information.

Ability to manage diverse cultural settings.

Has a growth mindset – believing there is always room for personal improvement. Seek opportunities to learn, gain new skills, and enhance existing skills.

Flexibility in working across different time zones other than home country.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Travel Requirement

