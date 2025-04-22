Brand & Communications Senior Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

bp is an integrated energy company whose purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. But we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite applications from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity.

Purpose of the role

As the Brand & Comms Senior Manager, you will be a key member of the local Marketing Leadership team, responsible for leading and managing all brands in the market. You will work closely with your VP in the co-creation of global Marcomms strategies with Networks of Excellence (NoEs), providing substantive input throughout the process. You will then have full responsibility for their adaptation into impactful local communication activities with innovative brand and product offers, that deliver brand health objectives and support the delivery of commercial targets across all brands.

Key Accountabilities

Deeply understand local context, customer and product insights & growth opportunities within your markets (with support from I&I NoE & Sales).

Co-create with the Networks of Excellence (NoEs), giving critical local input and learnings into the development of globally relevant brand and product initiatives.

Where there are local brands in your market, define and execute the strategy for them, including product positioning, packaging, pricing and channel management, leveraging the offers/assets co-created with NoEs or developing new ones as needed.

Lead the effective synchronisation of activities across channels, partners, distributors and end consumers to ensure a seamless brand and product experience.

Serve as the first point of contact for all local or regional sponsors, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), partners, and affiliates involved in your brand building campaigns, continuously fostering and nurturing those relationships to overdrive brand health.

Oversee the tracking and reporting of brand and campaign performance, modelling to the team and challenging them to continuously optimise campaigns and identify actionable insights to support decision-making.

Continuously champion the role of brand, product and communications in the team and with NoEs in driving brand and customer growth and achieving business objectives.

Drive compliance with local regulations, tax requirements, and technological standards in all brand activities.

Provide input into budget planning and manage budgets for specific activities to ensure financial efficiency.

Essential Skills and Experience

10+ years’ experience in strategic, operating & product marketing roles in developing commercial / marketing strategy and translating strategy into agreed roadmaps in the area of innovation / adjacencies / diversification, preferably in a multi-national matrix organisation.

Strong marketing experience in B2B and B2C on offer development and marketing strategy, customer insights and translating insights into strategy and plan.

Leadership and communication skills, with a proven ability to influence and align cross-functional teams across diverse geographies.

Agency management and working with agency on high profile and complex projects on offer development and/ or value proposition development.

Deep understanding of retail and the oil and gas sector, including emerging trends, with familiarity in EV charging solutions.

15+ years’ experience in brand strategy, planning and management, customer insights, product and offer development, communications, omnichannel marketing, budget oversight and agency collaboration in a fast-paced environment, preferably in a multi-national matrix organisation.

Deep understanding of local market dynamics and customer behaviour, with a proven ability for adapting global plans for local or regional contexts.

Proven business insight and digital expertise to drive innovation and strategic decision-making.

What’s in it for you?

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

Share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand based on the role location.



