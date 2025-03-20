Brand Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Brand and Product Specialist will provide support for Castrol Masterbrand Communication and Campaign. Help and lead both global and local sponsorship to empower the brand building and business development. Implement the media strategy and continuously optimize media effectiveness via deeply understanding consumer insights and China media environment

Key Accountabilities:

Support the annual media plan development with fully understanding consumer and customer insights

Deploy the media plan with clear KPI impact on brand building to ensure Castrol regain No.1 Brand Power

Explore the new sponsorship / content which is suitable for brand key job to be done and can halo to business / trade performance.

Lead the deployment on current global and local sponsorship (e.g. F1, Racing, Gaming) to enhance Castrol mental availability among both consumers and mechanics.

Work closely with key FWS customers to enable the Key Customer Cooperation via big global sponsorship

Requirements:

Educational / Career background

University degree in Marketing or related discipline

Management Trainee in big multinational company is preferable (can be FMCG or To B Industry)

Experience

5 years or above working experience with:

Strong experience in Brand building with a strong track record

Strong media and sponsorship deploy experience

Strong experience in Brand Campaign delivery

Have experience to launch new product is preferable

Have experience in Masterbrand communication is preferable

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



