Business Administration Officer, bp Pulse China

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Support PPM for budgets by establishing schedules; collecting, analysing and consolidating financial data; recommending plans.

Lead reporting on a regular and ad hoc bases

Act as first point of escalation for the team and relevant businesses in case of operative issues

Prepare special reports by collecting, analysing, and summarizing information and trends.

Complete operational requirements by scheduling and following up on work results.

Protect operations by keeping financial information and plans confidential.

Supply to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed.

Coordinates monthly forecasts with Finance

Accountable and runs monthly project accruals

Run monthly payment for CHC, EVGZ and sub-entities etc.

Facilitates and coordinates approvals of all requisitions and invoices for budget approvals, running financial controls for DOA compliance within the hierarchy of the organization

Timely project close-outs, reconciling actuals to budgets, and assisting Project Managers with retrieving all final invoices.

Ensure bp’s safety, risk, and compliance culture and expectations are met

Job Holder Requirements

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

Financial / auditing major would be a plus

At least 2-3 years experience with finance, assurance, account, post-investment management expertise preferred

Senior partner management skills

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Skills:

