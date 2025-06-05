Job summary

The bp M&C and Pulse global organization operates in multiple regions i.e. ANZ, Americas, South Africa and Europe. The team innovates, develops, maintains and drives technology outcomes for the mobility & convenience and midstream (MC&M) business in Australia and New Zealand aligned to the global technology strategy.

A Business Analyst at bp provides enduring deep domain expertise to bridge the gap between business goals and technology solutions. Using techniques such as data analysis, customer and partner interviews, and workshops and training, they gather, refine, and define business requirements while collaborating with teams to deliver solutions that meet both user and business needs. The role also involves monitoring progress towards business goals while driving efficiency and effectiveness. The role's focus on ongoing relationship management ensures alignment across commercial and technology partners.

User research: Engage with users, observe and analyze their workflows, and extract meaningful insights about how they interact with a product or system. This involves uncovering pain points, process mapping, pattern recognition, and connecting learnings to potential solutions.

Requirements definition: Take responsibility for eliciting requirements through various techniques such as interviews, workshops, and document analysis. They lead workshops to assemble and refine requirements, consider tradeoffs, and ensure a clear understanding of system constraints. Additionally, they collaborate with design teams to develop solutions that meet both business and user needs.

Relationship management: Builds strong relationships with commercial and technology partners at all levels within a distributed team, ensuring effective communication, alignment and collaboration.

Service delivery: Diagnoses issues and works closely with other support teams across functions to understand defects, drive minor improvements, and document change requests clearly and concisely in order to bring quick resolution.

Business process change: Lead business process workshops to analyze and map business processes, finds opportunities for process improvements, and implements changes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Data analysis: Analyzes and model data requirements, understands data models and database design to support sophisticated datasets, and provides insights and recommendations based on data analysis to support decision-making.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Superb oral and written communication skills.

Ability to build positive relationships with a variety of domain experts.

Proficiency in data analysis and modeling.

At this level, the Business Analyst has confidence in applying theoretical and practical knowledge to solve predictable challenges in business analysis. They operate independently on well-defined problems and play a critical role in defining business requirements, supporting testing, and analyzing data to uncover actionable insights. Responsibilities include leading workshops to refine processes, managing stakeholder expectations, and delivering recommendations that drive efficiency. The ability to bridge business requirements and technical solutions becomes a key strength, supported by a growing ability to oversee complex tasks from start to finish.

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Demonstrable experience as a Business Analyst or in a similar role.

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team designing our future!

