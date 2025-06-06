Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Job Description:

The Business Development Lead is responsible for managing current contractual customer relationships, and new customer acquisition within a specified geographic territory. New business development and growth is a key element of the role. This role also implements BP marketing offers with the customer and provides customers with consulting to improve marketing capabilities and site execution. Additionally, it improves BP sales and profitability through increased site count and/or volume throughput. The Field Sales lead a cross functional team in the creation and execution of a strategic network plan for their assigned portfolio. This assignment is accountable for approximately ≤500 million gallons of annual fuel sales.

Key Accountabilities

Manage all aspects of BP contracts with customers.

Business development through existing and new customers.

Manage financial risk of BP vis-à-vis customer’s credit limits.

Grow margin and volume.

Manage long term relationships with customers.

Work with customers to establish a common set of goals and objectives linked to the account plan with a focus on value creation, growth, mutual ownership and execution.

Secure customer commitment to actions necessary to maximizing mutual value through negotiation.

Sell-in and ensure consistent communication and execution of BP marketing programs and offers across Branded jobber channel

Manage volume forecasting and allocation process.

Perform account reviews, reinforcing BP value proposition to facilitate overall business, opportunity pipeline management and site execution results and getting customer management agreement to field initiatives that need to be completed.

Act as primary single face to the customer - where commercial opportunity exists the MFS would clearly identify opportunity and secure internal resources to assist in creation of offer and support to present.

High capability to influence both internally and externally to further key projects focused on business and organizational growth.

Strategically plan monthly customer engagements based on initiatives and business impact.

Market Analysis: Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and customer insights to identify new opportunities and adjust strategies accordingly.

Education & Experience

Bachelors degree required

3 - 5 years of front-line sales and or customer facing experience required.

Advanced knowledge of distributor business and B2B relationship management.

At least 5 years in functional relationship management roles including dealing with senior management

Skills & Competencies

Strong advocacy and interpersonal skills (internal and with 3rd parties).

Ability to identify and develop new and non-traditional business opportunities, as well as new customers.

Strong negotiation skills.

Ability to manage difficult situations and conversations.

Tenacity in pursuing delivery of business results.

Knowledge of distributor businesses and B2B relationship management,

Strong communication skills – written & verbal.

Skilful use of MS Office Suite.

Knowledge of geographic footprint and industry players.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.