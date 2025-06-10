Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Join Castrol as Business Finance Analyst!

About role itself:

This role is within Castrol South America, a sales and marketing company. The role supports the automotive lubricant business striven to improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and support balanced practices across the region. The Business Finance Analyst partners with the South America sales teams to improve growth, challenge status quo, and drive performance and improvement. Along with enabling commercial excellence through financial intervention, the analyst will also be responsible for owning the financial forecasting, planning and coordinating the management reporting.

This role is essential to developing and analyzing critical financial data to ensure the delivery of our financial plan. This role will support the development of arguments to win new business. We're looking for someone who has sales and marketing environment with a passion for simplification, standardization and automation who takes a vested curiosity about the financial success of the organization through their contribution within the team.

You will work with:

The Business Finance Analyst will report to the South America Finance Manager and will work in a team of 2 Finance Analysts within the Region.

As main collaborators of this position will be the commercial, marketing & Supply-Chain Management team

This person will also work with the FBT (Financial Business & Technology) and an accounting outsourced company to deliver finance solutions.

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for supporting the delivery of the annual Plan process, Rolling Forecasts, and monthly MI (Management Information) for the Automotive business, providing business insight and recommendations to top management

Responsible for providing performance, trends, and financial insights through effective performance conversations – lead the development of monthly performance packs and team calls

Early intervention, performance insights and analysis (Vulnerabilities & Opportunities) to ensure integrity and sufficient challenge objectives, risks, and levers

Lead performance and seek continuous improvement in performance management and MI to promote standardization and simplification through a systematic approach

Conduct regular forward-looking analysis and insight gathering and participate in ad-hoc projects.

Establish a focus on core P&L drivers such as discounts, rebates and costs for assurance against planned objectives.

Coordinate monthly financial closing process

Primary point of contact for the outsourcing company regarding local finance and administrative requirements.

Support Supply-Chain Management team on analyzing the financial aspects of orders across the region

Support the development of economic for bids and new businesses as well as enrollment of new distributors. Review and approval of variable trade spend and pricing discounts in South America working with the business to ensure we improve value

Lead all aspects of the financial approval process in support of Marketing & Commercial areas

Experience and Qualifications:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree, preferably in Accounting or Finance (preferred)

5years confirmed experience in performance & planning and able to demonstrate commercial and process perfection.

Proven understanding of financial and accounting concepts and principles

Strong analytical, quantitative, and financial skills are essential

Understanding of financial, budgeting and forecasting.

Ability to find opportunities and risks early and take proactive measures.

Shown experience in analysis and interpretation of financial data.

Knowledge of Microsoft Office - primarily Excel & Power BI, but also experience summarizing financial information for PowerPoint presentations.

Ability to take care of ambiguity and uncertainty, lead with proactive behaviors, and work in a highly clear team.

Proficiency in Spanish & English

Desirable Experience:

SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) for Planning

Development and maintenance of PowerBI Dashboards

At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. Bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.