Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Join Castrol as Business Finance Analyst!
This role is within Castrol South America, a sales and marketing company. The role supports the automotive lubricant business striven to improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and support balanced practices across the region. The Business Finance Analyst partners with the South America sales teams to improve growth, challenge status quo, and drive performance and improvement. Along with enabling commercial excellence through financial intervention, the analyst will also be responsible for owning the financial forecasting, planning and coordinating the management reporting.
This role is essential to developing and analyzing critical financial data to ensure the delivery of our financial plan. This role will support the development of arguments to win new business. We're looking for someone who has sales and marketing environment with a passion for simplification, standardization and automation who takes a vested curiosity about the financial success of the organization through their contribution within the team.
The Business Finance Analyst will report to the South America Finance Manager and will work in a team of 2 Finance Analysts within the Region.
As main collaborators of this position will be the commercial, marketing & Supply-Chain Management team
This person will also work with the FBT (Financial Business & Technology) and an accounting outsourced company to deliver finance solutions.
At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. Bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.