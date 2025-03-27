Job summary

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Business Insights SME

(Fixed-term until 31 December 2025)

In this role You will:

Be responsible for all aspects of systems administration for SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)

Maintain system integrity between SAP BPC and SAP SAC

Manage the forecasting process by ensuring the driver-based data is available in SAC in a timely manner

Lead all cycles related to SAC COGS and be responsible for cycles are delivered on time

Be the single point of contact for SAC COGS within Castrol Global for SAC Users, Partners

Lead Event Management Calls, Governance meetings & other meetings related to SAC COGS Cycles

Present incidents, lessons learnt & necessary KPIs to show performance to Management after Cycles

Support a global Castrol and business supply chain with queries, issues, and questions

Be a subject matter expert (SME) in finance, SAP SAC including Digital Boardroom and SAP BPC

Work with the global user community to define and deliver enhancements and improvements to the SAP SAC platform

Gather information and insights by building effective relationships with business partners and other key GBS contributors

Participate and maintain the SAP SAC Super User network

Work with the global team to understand issues and root cause solve on automated loads from JDE/SAP to SAP BPC

Monitor ERP quarterly releases within Nike (SAP)/JDE 9.1 to ensure that there are no issues to automated loads

What You will need to be successful:

3-4 years of experience with performance management system operation (i.e. SAP SAC, SAP BPC, Financial Business Warehouse etc.) and MI/Financial processes (Actuals, GFO, Plan)

Previous experience in SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP BPC 11.1 (Standard)

Solid understanding of SAP ERP (PRL, PRK)/ SAP (BW)

Qualified or part-qualified accountant with strong financial knowledge

Good experience in performance management, including forecasts, plan, investigating variances and reporting on results

Attention to detail, data investigation skills, ability to propose actions and improvements to system and processes while ensuring consistency

Systems Administration of SAP BPC 11.0 and SAP Analytics Cloud, or other financial systems

Previous experience in SAP Analytics Cloud/SAP BW/OFA is a plus

Fluency in English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



