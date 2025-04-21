Business Integration Manager - Procurement/Supply Chain (Internal Consultant)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

The FBT Procurement S2C organisation aspires to be a world-class, business centric Procurement organization, working to support delivery of bp business and functional strategies with efficiency, effectiveness and a great stakeholder experience. FBT Procurement S2C is shifting to be more aligned to the delivery of bp’s transformation agenda and it’s reinvented goals.

This is an Individual Contributor role and will sit on the FBT Procurement S2C Leadership team, accountable for strategy, planning, objective setting, and performance management of the FBT Procurement S2C organization. The role is the key interface point with Finance Procurement and other teams within FBT, ensuring effective stakeholder engagement, oversight of transitions and responsible for the effective connection between our operational pillars in FBT Procurement S2C.



Key Responsibilities

Be a key point of contact with Finance Procurement stakeholders and the businesses helping the teams to deliver end to end effectiveness in our procurement process.

Create and manage the FBT Procurement Communications plan including Yammer page, small group engagements, SLL calls & quarterly townhalls and liaise with and include Finance Procurement to create broad, relevant communications.

Key liaison with FBT Finance to support FBT Procurement LT in ensuring cost leadership practices are implemented effectively and efficiently.

Improve the effectiveness of the FBT Procurement Leadership Team by ensuring timely organisation of materials & pre-reads, ensure deadlines are articulated and managed, collaborate with the Leadership Team to enable effective delivery.

Support the Leadership Team with preparation for key bp leadership meetings.

Be a trusted advisor, sounding board, and thinking partner for the Leadership Team.

Take on ad-Hoc project management responsibilities. (Transitions, squads, etc)

Ensure FBT Service Catalogue is up to date for S2C.

Essential Education, Experience And Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Procurement, Business, or other technical subject area.

The ideal candidate should have minimum ten (10) years experience working in a large and multi-cultural team, with minimum (4) years experience in a procurement.

Ideally has a Consulting background in Supply Chain Management.

Fluent in English (oral and written) language while additional European/Asian languages is an advantage.

Effective communication skills using a range of styles and approaches to gain dedication and support from diverse partners, to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions and build consensus.

A strong track record in a procurement or finance technical field.

Proactive individual who can work calmly under pressure and prioritise effectively.

Organised and practical approach, ideally with project management expertise.

Exceptional ability to communicate clearly with a very broad range of audiences.

Ability to quickly build relationships with leadership, peers and the line.

Analytical approach focused on delivering succinct insight across multiple areas of activity.

CIPS qualification is an advantage.

Believe in Agile ways of working.

Why join us?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.