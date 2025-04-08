In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Buyer Senior Analyst - fixed term (Szeged)

In this role You will:

Inspect incoming requisitions for correctness and completeness and re-distributing or referring them when appropriate.

Assign sources of supply in accordance with category guidance or other relevant sourcing instructions.

Generate Purchase Order and confirming acceptance by the supplier.

Resolve operational issues with the suppliers, sourcing specialist and requestor related to the quality, delivery or receipt of good / services, invoice payment, return of materials

Investigate issues through detailed root cause analyses.

Manage required changes to PO and closure of the PO.

What You need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree in finance, Business or Supply Chain or suitable similar qualification

Fluency in English

Minimum 3 years’ experience in procurement, sourcing/ materials planning gained in multinational environment.

Proficient in Procurement and Supply Chain Management applications (ARIBA, SAP, Salesforce etc.) advanced skills in Excel.

Available to support local business hours on a weekly split shift basis

Experience troubleshooting and identifying root cause.

Ability to prioritize work and change direction as needed.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment.

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!