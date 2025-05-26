This role is eligible for relocation within country

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

CDD Lead

Conduct thorough KYC due diligence on new and existing counterparties

Manage own / the team’s portfolio of existing counterparties to be refreshed and/or priorities of new counterparty on-boardings.

Maintain accurate and complete KYC/AML due diligence records on new and existing counterparties

Escalate all concerns and red flags to senior CDD levels as appropriate.

Ensure effective compliance with bp’s AML Standards in reviewing (four eye check) and approving counterparty files.

Maintain and enhance effective interaction and communication with key stakeholders in other units / business areas

Manage day-to-day CDD process at team level within established guidelines and standards.

Influence and initiate improvements to current CDD processes to increase control and efficiency.

Drive the design and implementation of special KYC/AML projects.

Actively participate in setting up / refining KYC/AML operating procedures.

Develop skills, competencies, and knowledge of team members to achieve their full potential.

Contribute to mid-year and annual performance appraisals.

Establish and control short- and long-term goals of the team

5-8 years general business experience in experience in control, compliance, or finance area

Working with MS Excel, Power BI and other reporting applications on advanced level

Working with databases, data processing, analysis

Fluency in English

Flexibility to work in shifts

KYC/Due Diligence/Compliance experience

Ideally project management experience

Good analytical, process and project management skills.

Ability to make risk-based decisions and/or recommendations.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.