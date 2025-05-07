Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So, while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So, if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.



Join our Procurement team and advance your career as a CDD Senior Manager.



The Head of CDD and FBT Procurement Compliance leads the CDD process and runs CDD operations for the entities (for suppliers, agents and customers for those activities supported by FBT for non-regulated businesses). This role is also responsible for the My Expenses programme and GRIR Compliance processes as well as effectively handling the key risks for FBT Procurement and providing assurance to the Leadership Team that the required risk management programs are in place and working adequately.

Key Accountabilities:

Risk & Compliance

Provide oversight and assurance that adequate risk controls across GBS Procurement are effective and operational. This will be accomplished by utilization of self-verification and monitoring tools.

Provide data insights on all activities supported and risk levels across the businesses supported. Review and drive consistency into risk decisions.

Drive continuous improvement and efficiency agenda to all processes under supervision, including response to changes in external environment.

Develop and complete Risk and Compliance (R&C) activities for the key risk areas and assure that GBS Procurement has an effective risk management program. Provide deep technical expertise to the bp GBS Procurement leadership team to facilitate risk-based decisions on mitigation actions on gaps and oversight of functional level risk management.

Accountable to conduct regular review of process compliance for GBS Procurement Tower and call out non-compliance as per the agreed governance mechanism.

Ensure the appropriate governance and control mechanisms are in place to mitigate and manage risk and drive compliance across all processes operated. This includes ensuring Compliance to CDD policy and procedures through partnership with Ethics & Compliance and Legal teams.

CDD

Support business growth agenda and critical initiatives in line with CDD risk management requirements

Accountable for ensuring that CDD review and refresh activities are conducted proactively. This includes ensuring system implications are understood and implemented to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the core operating processes.

Provide subject matter expertise to team members or wider business to ensure appropriate level of rigor is applied to CDD and Pre-Qualification and HRAGCP evaluations of counterparties. Act as an advisor to E&C and Legal on CDD Operational matters.

My Expenses programme and GRIR Compliance processes

End-to-end accountability for the GRIR global service line; Partner with the wider procurement organisation to ensure the GRIR activities are achieving optimal performance against key metrics, driven in accordance with our internal controls and in compliance with our policies and procedures.

End to end accountability for Global Card and local Purchase card suppliers’ commercial relationship and card administration as well as the myExpenses Solution Control, Operations, Analytics and Back-Office function, including process compliance monitoring and effective control environment.

Responsibility for deployment of myExpenses changes triggered by Continuous Improvement and projects, including myExpenses solution deployment, T-card and P-card deployment with engagement, collaboration and coordination with Procurement, Tax, Finance, Control, and I&E on all new deployment activities.

Global Leadership and People Management

As a member of the Global GBS Procurement leadership provides visible leadership, leading the global service line to develop specialist compliance capabilities and instilling a culture of service delivery excellence.

Handle resource capacity to provide an agile and flexible service, working in conjunction with the business interfaces, GBS Procurement leadership and regional teams to agree most effective resource deployment.

Participate actively in GBS Procurement talent management processes to develop skills and capability within the team that provides developmental opportunities and meaningful career paths for members of the service delivery network.

Partner with the GBS Procurement leadership team to develop the new organisation culture, in line with the bp Employee Value Proposition to retain and attract the right talent and encourage a high performing culture.

Manage the relevant stakeholder relationships.

Develop and actively manage strong working relationships with Senior leaders of the key organisations across the business to proactively address operational risk and resolve called out and systemic issues.

Works closely with the local leadership team to drive and build talent and leadership.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Business, Finance or related field.

Significant experience in risk and compliance management and regulatory controls.

Significant experience in leading a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes.

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively, both verbally and in writing, at all levels. Excellent communication, interpersonal skills demonstrating an ability to work with senior stakeholders effectively

Strong experience in coaching and leadership experience leading and supervising teams.

Strong analytical, financial control and accounting skills

Attention to details and timely identification of issues through proactive analysis

Significant commercial and business experience. Strong background in Procurement .

Mastery in Procurement process and operations

Preferred Criteria

Master of Business Administration (MBA).

Legal or Corporate Governance experience.

Leadership of large global teams

Shared service centre experience.

Oil and gas industry experience

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and bold environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.