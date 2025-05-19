This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The Workplace team are accountable for managing the end-to-end property lifecycle for bp’s corporate office portfolio. Operating in 50 plus countries and over 100 diverse locations the team are central to the transformation of workplace experience and the associated services. The team has an ambitious transformation agenda across our key locations. The Workplace vision is to create and curate safe workplaces that our people love and that helps us think, work, and connect, wherever we are in the world.

The Capital Projects Manager India is part of the Workplace organization, reporting directly into the Senior Manager Capital Projects.

This role serves as the senior technical expert and end-to-end process owner for the integrated delivery of capital projects in the region. Their primary responsibility is to ensure projects are delivered safely on time, within budget, and to a high-quality standard.

They provide strategic expertise, market and industry insights across the office and portfolios, aligning with bp’s business objectives. They assess and provide guidance on the regional procurement delivery route for projects and actively contribute to the region’s five-year real estate strategy to support expansion, consolidation, and risk mitigation. This role manages internal collaborators and external providers and delivers value and standard processes, ensuring successful project delivery through compliance with robust governance and assurance processes, and effective risk management.

Key Accountabilities

Strategic Leadership: Interacts with regional senior leadership across business units to guide capital project decisions, acting as a thought partner and subject matter expert.

Performance Metrics: Contributes to the regional portfolio planning principles and defines metric for portfolio performance, driving value for money.

Safe Delivery of Projects: Oversees all activities related to the safe delivery of capital property projects across bp’s office portfolio in India, aiming to enhance bp's work environment and reduce the property footprint.

Leadership and Team Management: Leads project appointed external teams including consultants, suppliers and contractors to deliver safe, effective, sustainable, and economical capital projects

Financial management and reporting provide budget case estimates/timelines foresee approvals, forecasts supervise sacks actual spending against approved budgets and the annual capital frame.

Project Execution: Ensures projects are delivered safely within budget and aligned with our sustainability ambitions.

Supplier Relationship Management: Manages relationships with key suppliers to ensure value for money, share lessons learned, and implement construction industry standard methodologies.

Cross-Functional Collaboration: Promotes collaboration with internal and external collaborators to optimize delivery, considering finance, operations, insurance, and other risk factors.

Process Improvement: Contributes to best-in-class processes, tools, lessons learned, and standards to drive consistency.

Project Updates: Ensures regular and timely regional project updates to the GPMO on project pipeline, timeline, budget status, and risk status/mitigations.

Ensure you adhere to governance, assurance, resourcing, reporting, and risk management practices to support project success.

Compliance: Ensure compliance with all bp standard operating procedures, processes, risk, and HSSE requirements.

Key Deliverables:

Project Planning and Execution: Manages the entire project lifecycle from pipeline through to close-out lifecycle, ensuring timely, budget-compliant, and quality completion.

Engage with collaborators to set goals, communicate progress, and report on risks and budgets.

Proactive Risk Management: Identifies and mitigates project risks, developing contingency plans.

Compliance and Standards: Ensures projects align with regulations, standards, and corporate policies.

Performance Metrics and Reporting: Tracks metrics to measure project success

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree (or equivalent), master’s degree or equivalent experience preferred in one of the following fields: Project management, Construction Management, Architecture, Engineering or related field

Relevant professional qualification (PMP or APM) or appropriate experience

Professional certifications Member of RICS (MRICS) or Fellow of RICS (FRICS) preferred

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experience in a similar role within an occupier-facing organization, international real estate, or service provider, including global work experience and a strong cultural awareness.

Ability to delegate to country teams as project delivery scale demands.

Managing and motivating a highly independent, dispersed team, providing vision and guidance for successful delivery.

Experience managing third-party vendors using the Vested methodology to execute real estate transactions globally.

Strong business skills and judgment apply to complex and diverse situations.

Excellent collaborator engagement skills, building sustainable networks using high EQ, and understanding business inter-connectivity.

Strong written and verbal communication skills; ability to interact with staff at all levels.

Strong listening, feedback, negotiation, and conflict resolution skills.

Ability to build trust and work collaboratively with senior leadership and collaborators.

Strong financial savvy, including understanding financial modeling, investment analysis, and principles such as DCF, IRR, and NPV analysis.

Strong contract negotiation and influencing skills.

Driving continuous improvement of a delivery platform, adjusting people strategy, capabilities, tools, and systems to the changing needs of a growing organization.

Understanding of appropriate governance structures and requirements, managing collaborator interests in real estate decision-making.

Anticipating challenges and roadblocks, balancing proactive solution development with critical issue.

Desirable criteria

Experience in a similar role within an occupier-facing organization, international real estate, or service provider.

Experience working globally or in a multi-country setting, with cultural awareness.

Proven track record of delivering capital projects ranging between USD $50,000 to USD $150m.

Proven success in team management and collaborative (virtual/hybrid) environments.

Management of third-party vendors and experience completing capital projects globally.

Deep technical knowledge of best-in-class design and construction industry practices.

Strong business skills and judgment apply to sophisticated and diverse situations.

Excellent collaborator engagement skills, building sustainable networks using high EQ, and understanding business interconnectivity.

Advising senior collaborators throughout the project delivery lifecycle, with the ability to adjust communication across all organizational levels.

Strong written and verbal communication skills; ability to interact with staff at all levels.

Strong listening, feedback, negotiation, and conflict resolution skills.

Ability to build trust and work collaboratively with senior leadership and partners.

Preparing and presenting local leadership-facing presentation materials.

Understanding of appropriate governance structures and requirements, managing partner interests in capital projects decision-making.

Holistic view of the end-to-end real estate lifecycle, with a passion for understanding dependencies and solving resulting complexities.

Driving continuous improvement of a delivery platform, adjusting people strategy, capabilities, tools, and systems to the changing needs of a growing organization.

Analyzing and measuring data to set clear key performance indicators and measure success.

Strong contract negotiation and influencing skills.

Problem-solving, analytical skills, and decision-making in a matrix organization.

Structuring problems and proactively driving solutions, anticipating challenges and roadblocks, and balancing proactive solution development with critical issues.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Long Term Planning, Project execution planning, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Waterfall Model, Workplace colleague experience



Legal Disclaimer:

