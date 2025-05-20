Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Cash Collection Subject Matter Expert (Fixed Term)

In this role You will:

Identify and drive simplification and automation opportunities around Customer Credit / Cash Collections / Dispute Management / Trade Loans / Cash & Banking with relevant collaborators, GPOs and project leads, to ensure that processes and systems meet with the predefined expectations and policy compliance.

Support activities through the lifecycle of the projects / continuous improvement efforts: initiate, plan, implement, monitor & control and close

Participate in projects and assure that the performance, documents and outcome are delivered excessively

Contribute to define and validate acceptance criteria of project deliverables

Develop, improve and validate standard project documents to define scope with internal / external partners, management

Support standardization and harmonization of Credit and Cash Collection activities, processes

Develop and provide trainings to people involved in Credit and Cash Collection / Finance related CI Improvement efforts, projects whilst making sure knowledge is accurately transferred and understood

Support future transitions to eliminate fragmentation of different accountabilities for the same process and ensure that must be realised in line with the Global EAM L5 Credit Catalogue

Support implementation and consistent use of the agreed metrics

Implement, control process design related efforts using specific tools

Proactively interact with all parties involved in standardization efforts

Ensure compliance & alignment with all relevant policies including the FBT GPDS (Global Process Design Standards)

Participation in the implementation of process automations with end user automation tools (macro, power automate, phyton etc.)

What You will need to be successful:

Basic Project Management knowledge and experience.

At least 4 years of Credit / Collection experience

ERP system knowledge like SAP, SalesForce etc.

Process Design Tool experience (e.g.: ARIS, Visio) and proficiency in MS Office applications

Ability to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner

Ability to recognize and report conflicting work issues and deadlines

Ability to build networks optimally to get the accurate information and share practices

Ability to understand a project monitoring methodologies

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy standardisation / automation / system competence

Results oriented, complex thinking and working in a structured way

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Proficiency in English language

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is open to working from any bp location



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.