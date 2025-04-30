Cash Reconciliation Specialist - Fixed term 8 months contract

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

In Mexico, we operate bp’s Finance business & technology organization an integrated part of bp. Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team? Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the FBT will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.

The primary purpose of this role is monitor, validate and reconcile daily Sales Transactions, both cash and credit, for operating services stations. This role will sit within the accounts receivable function of the business, and interact heavily with Operations, embedded Finance, as well as Internal Controls, providing a great deal of broader exposure and capability building across the business.

Cash management process effectiveness will be a key accountability for this role to continuously look for opportunities to strengthen preventative controls and mitigate risks.

Maintain strict control of Sales reports, cash collection and deposit statements, as well as credit card controls ensuring all are reconciled daily

Investigate any variances outside of standard deviations directly with site administrators and site managers

Receive and validate transaction reports and statements to validate reconciliation basis

Perform other cash and bank reconciliations as required

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance or related fields

2 to 5 years of experience in a commercial account receivable/collections environment or related role

Cash transaction and reconciliations experience

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (mainly Excel) and SAP

Intermediate in English proficiency

Strong analytical, problem solving, and attention to detail skills establishing and executing priorities

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders to deliver process silent running

Strong communication skills with key stakeholders at all levels and across organizational boundaries

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



