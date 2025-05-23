Castrol India Finance Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for India Finance Analyst based at Mumbai with details mentioned below.

Let me tell you about the role

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be supporting business planning and performance management & partnering for Castrol INSA Business.

The role involves supporting the delivery of cost forecasts for Castrol India and delivering business planning and performance insights for south Asia business.

The key objective is to develop and deliver insightful MI that enable effective business financial performance management and support decision-making at the Executive level.

The role demands good engagement skills and the ability to manage conflicting priorities while meeting collaborator expectations. It also involves a detailed knowledge of managing performance management processes and optimizing the financial outcomes of the business.

What you will deliver

Prepare Plan, forecasts, and bridges for all cash costs, for management review.

Monitor and control project and operational costs in line with approved budgets.

Coordinate with cross functional teams to ensure accurate cost recording and allocation.

Conduct monthly cost reconciliations and support in closing monthly MI.

Identify cost variances and work with relevant stakeholders to implement corrective actions.

Support the budgeting and forecasting processes by providing relevant cost data.

As finance partner for South Asia

Lead all financial activities for South Asia.

Lead budgeting, forecasting, and financial analysis to support strategic decision-making.

Manage cash flow, working capital and bridges.

Partner with business leaders to evaluate financial implications of strategic and operational initiatives.

As finance partner for Auto Care

Lead all financial activities for Auto Care.

Lead budgeting, forecasting, and financial analysis to support strategic decision-making.

Partner with business leaders to evaluate financial implications of strategic and operational initiatives.

What you will need to be successful

Education - Professional qualifications like CA, CIMA, MBA with 8-10 years in Finance - at least 3 years in business partnering

Skills & Competencies

Technical: Experience in Management Accounting and Performance Management Activities with understanding of overall Business Environment

Technical: Knowledge of SAP / JDE, internal controls and operational improvement experience

Performance Insights: Contribute to Performance Reviews through financial data analysis & insights

Integrated Planning: Plan well and support the delivery of Plan / RF / LBM cycle to understand business strategy, risks

Project Management: Project Management experience in implementing complex business financial models / new systems for business performance management

Innovation: Always look for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently

Influencing: Ability to influence people without direct control & to work closely with multiple stakeholders to drive performance

Communication: Ability to constructively challenge stakeholders across Finance as well as other internal functions

Team Working: Ability to interact with Global Teams in a multi-cultural environment with frequent engagement with Central Teams

Culture

bp believes in creating a culture that allows you to live our purpose, play to win while caring for others - and there is a huge focus on diversity equity and inclusion. We are a very open and respectful organization, where there is a lot of respect given to listening to all perspectives and hence people are encouraged to speak up, contribute at all levels irrespective of level or department.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

