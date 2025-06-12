Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection. Bring your outstanding perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Castrol India Finance Manager based at Mumbai with details mentioned below.

Job Purpose - This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization and will be accountable for delivering business planning and performance management and business partnering support for Castrol India Lubricants Business.

The role involves leading the delivery of financial forecasts for Castrol India and delivering business planning and performance management insights at the Executive level. This position requires partnering with Executive level business leadership as well finance leadership to gain a deep understanding of the business context. The key objective is to develop and deliver insightful financial products that enable effective business financial performance management and support decision-making at the Executive level.

Key Accountabilities

The India Finance Advisor is a highly skilled and experienced leader responsible for overseeing a team that handles financial performance reporting and articulates business strategy and actual performance to senior leadership. The incumbent leads a team of finance professionals, delivering business planning and performance management products and insights to Castrol India and South Asia businesses. This role involves end-to-end business planning, performance management, and control activities, supporting the creation and delivery of the business strategy and financial roadmap. The manager supports the senior management in driving business performance in economic and strategic terms and leads interventions to ensure strategic objectives are met. This role acts as the interface between Embedded Finance and FP&A, serving as the single point of accountability (SPA) for business context and cross-finance integration.

Strategic planning: Collaborate closely with business and embedded finance teams to lead core planning activities, including developing budgets, financial forecasts, and resource allocation strategies. Provide input and challenge to business plans and strategies, addressing risks and mitigations. Cultivate strategic partnerships and collaborations that chip in to organizational performance goals. Supervise yearly and multi-year planning processes, including the development of financial plans, engagement materials, and top-down/bottom-up planning processes. Drive business-specific non-routine processes

Performance Management: Lead the delivery of timely, accurate, and reliable financial and management information to support Executive level decision making. Manage the team to consolidate forecasts from individual businesses, understand key movements, variances and provide insights to leadership through preparation of presentation materials. Interact directly with Executives to provide performance insights passionate about improving profitability to achieve targets.

Collaboration: Work in collaboration with local finance leadership to implement the delivery of business planning and performance reporting processes. Provide oversight to develop robust long-term plans with performance insights that enable decision making. Prioritize and allocate team resources to successfully meet the needs of the business.

Financial Modelling: Work with the team in developing financial forecasts of the P&L and cash flow statement to model the financial outcomes of updated business plan scenarios. Apply judgment in the consolidation of realistic forecasts, challenging forecasts when necessary. Provide recommendations on judgements for realized financial outcomes.

Actuals Analysis: Lead delivery of the monthly/quarterly actuals variance analysis process on key line items such as capital or operating expenditure and financial outcomes.

Leadership: Lead a team of finance professionals, developing the team through coaching, mentoring and on the job development. Work with the team members to tackle problems when issues are called out.

Standardization and Process Optimization: Drive continuous improvement to promote standardization and simplification. Implement strategies that drive the automation of financial products, to improve the efficiency of financial analysis and reporting.

Education & Experience

15 years of relevant post degree (CA, ICWA) experience in financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting in an Manufacturing industries such as Retail, Asset-based business, Manufacturing, and Logistics

Deep knowledge of planning, performance management & control processes.

Deep Analysis and Insight capability: The ability to provide critical thinking to address complex situations, balance conflicting interests, and prioritize the interests of Castrol India.

Strategic direction: Adopting strategic direction and influencing key partners to gain agreement.

Building capability: The ability to build capability, influence beyond formal reporting lines, and coach a team with varied strengths to drive high performance.

Collaboration: Collaborating within the FP&A team and inspiring colleagues to understand and chip in to the team's strategic direction.

Empowering teams: Empowering teams to deliver by providing clear expectations and effective support.

Skills & Competencies

Enjoy building harmonious, productive working relationships

Proven experience in supporting senior executives

Good people management skills

Excellent communications and interpersonal skills

Superior knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite and other financial applications (i.e. e-Expenses, power-print, etc.)

Superior organisational and influencing skills · Experience in Project Management

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning, Management Reporting, Managing change, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Performance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.