Would you like to join our Sales team delivering market plans and Castrol Global strategy around building deep and long-term relationship with our current and future partners in different channels and geographies?

Bp Castrol is looking for Castrol Industrial Area Sales Manager – South Anatolia to be based in South Anatolia ( Adana, Mersin, Gaziantep, İskenderun ) and reporting to the HD & Industrial Sales Manager. In this position you will be responsible for managing existing industrial customers as well as partnering with the new ones within the region.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

About the role:

In this role, you will have the opportunity to:

• Implement country industrial business strategy within territory

• Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, Gross Margin and

Overdue.

• Develop internally and externally and implement new businesses within territory providing

technical support to customers.

• Deliver sales performance including new customer gains, forecasting and reporting

• Demonstrate your sales capability including skills and knowledge

About you:

University degree in engineering departments especially in Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering or Chemistry department.

It would be essential that you have:

Minimum 3 years of experience in Industril & Commercial sales roles

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Knowledge in industrial facilities specifically, metal, auto, iron and steel manufacturing, wind, mining etc.

Strong internal and external partner management and negotiations skills

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans

Fluency in Turkish and English languages

It would be also good if you had experience in Lubricants sector and sales & marketing roles.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



