Category Specialist - Beer

About the role:

The Category Manager Specialist will support the Category Manager Lead in developing strategic and tactical business and promotional plans for the Packaged Beverages category across the West Coast and Mid-West regions for the ampm and Thorntons brands.

Key Accountabilities:

Support negotiation of contracts which include development of national contract /rebate agreements that support the category business plans.

Acts as the primary contact for vendors that support the national program, promotions and merchandising execution that are outlined in the category business plan.

Handles the category budget including approving vendor estimates, generating purchase orders, processing invoices and rebates.

Develops national promotions and pricing strategies that support the category business plan.

Supervises key national promotions or planograms and handle the business plan scorecard, communicating results and recommending corrective action if vital.

Responsible for handling monthly category performance reviews

Accountable for bi-monthly promotional planning and execution

Directly handles day-to-day operational encounters

Handles proprietary and required national brand inventory levels. Trouble shoots any overages and shortages accordingly

Crucial Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in marketing or related field

Job Requirements:

5+ yrs in retail,

Category management experience preferred; QSR, Grocery or Convenience Retail Experience a plus.

Experience negotiating with vendors

Strong leadership and critical thinking skills

Strong analytical skills

Computer literate (excel, word, powerpoint)

Understands Category Performance indicators (GM, return on investment, Sales/sq.ft, Inventory turns, and basket size)

Works well cross-departmentally.

Desirable Criteria:

Convenience channel experience

Understands Category Performance

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.