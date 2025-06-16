Central Compression Program Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About bpx:

bpx energy, a major oil and gas producer in the United States, leverages its expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, to deliver hydrocarbon production and technical knowledge worldwide. With operations in Texas and Louisiana, our US onshore business has become both a premier oil and gas producer and a leader in reducing methane emissions. As part of BP, a global industry leader, we foster a high-energy, high-intensity environment built on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment.

Job Description:

Responsible for centrally leading the development, implementation, and continuous improvement of company wide compression strategy across bpx upstream business units. This role is intended to be the subject matter expert for compression for the company. This role will help ensure the bpx rental fleet (400+ units) operates safely, efficiently, and reliability to meet bpx production targets, while aligning with long term strategic objectives, regulatory requirements, and integrity standards. The role will be responsible for performance managing the contractor relationships for over 420 rental compressor units in the field. The role will develop centralized performance targets for each vendor clearly outlining the expected performance results. The role will also be responsible for delivering support to the businesses to provide the most efficient compressor sizing for individual applications. The role will also be responsible for providing support to compressor tenders and managing compressor company relationships.

Key Accountabilities:

Strategy Leadership

Develop company wide compression strategy with input from production, maintenance, and engineering disciplines

Ensure compression strategy is aligned with field development plans and production forecasts

Implement standardized compressor performance metrics and targets for run-times, efficiency, unit cost, and compressor availability for all business units.

Optimization & Performance Management

Drive initiatives to improve compression HP efficiency, reduce downtime, and manage energy consumption

Establish and monitor performance metrics on company specific basis, analyze trends, and recommend operational are equipment changes to improve reliability

Manage company performance management cadence for full rental fleet with respective service providers

Working with vendors to co-develop efficient maintenance and minor trouble-shooting strategies utilizing a mix of available resources to improve run-times and reliability.

Lifecycle Management

Oversee the lifecycle health of compression fleet and ensure contracts drive capital maintenance and overhaul cycles to preserve equipment function

Manage the compression asset integrity and operability through condition monitoring, vibration inspections, and PM assurance

Accountable for managing technical evaluations for field-wide compressor tenders.

Project Support

Provide technical leadership and engineering input to all brownfield projects involving new or modified compression systems

Support commissioning and startup of compression projects as needed by BU teams

Interface with central engineering, PSCM, 3rd party vendors, BU operations and engineering teams to drive successful outcomes and performance improvement in compression operations.

Essential Experience and Education:

10+ years experience in the oil & gas industry, including Onshore, Upstream Oil and Gas Operations;

5+ years experience specifically managing field-wide compression;

Strong analytical skills;

Experience managing large scale compressor programs in multiple basins;

Experience with PowerBI or other data visualization/analytical tools;

Strong skills using Microsoft Office products;

Experience delivering value by utilizing monitoring data to drive efficiencies with the compressor programs;

Experience with models for determining production uplift and cost efficiencies for compressors.

Salary and Benefits:

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $190,000-$237,000.

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why join us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future!

Travel Requirement:

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.