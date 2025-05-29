Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for a Change Manager to join us in Budapest.

This role will sit within the Finance FP&A organization, in Finance Planning and Analysis, and will be responsible for supporting Transformation projects. In this role you will report to the FP&A Analytics & Digitization Solution Delivery Lead and will be the SME on Change Management within the team.

You will work on pivotal initiatives, delivering robust transformation approaches, change management and communications support to ensure the transformation initiatives are effectively executed and that the benefits are realized.

The incumbent would be potentially required to work under alternative shift arrangements to ensure appropriate overlap hours with Eastern Standard time or Asia Pacific time zones.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and implement comprehensive transformation and / or change strategy/plans for in-scope transformation initiatives, helping ensure sequencing of activities impacting the same stakeholders.

Delivery of change interventions to support driving adoption of the transformation including new ways of working. Monitor and measure effectiveness of change.

Support business readiness, including change impact assessments for the regions/countries that are going live and monitor completion of actions to ensure safe deployment. Proactively identify risks and promptly respond to issues or roadblocks impeding delivery, including raising awareness through appropriate governance channels.

Identify potential resistance to change. Develop, create and implement strategies to handle and manage resistance.

Assess the training needs (training needs analysis) and implement effective training methods to ensure optimal knowledge transfer supporting performance post go-live.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor's degree in Business/Finance, or equivalent. Change Management practitioner qualification, such as Prosci, is ideally required.

Finance professional qualification (CA, ACA) and/or Change Management accreditation would be preferred.

Significant end-to-end Change Management experience in business process and technology transformations.

Sound understanding of change adoption principles and its practical application within large scale transformation programmes.

Deep knowledge and experience designing and deploying large-scale change management programmes.

Program delivery expertise e.g. Agile methodology is essential.

Sound knowledge of finance and planning and performance management processes.

Strong interpersonal skills combined with a collaborative working style.

Motivated self-starter with attention to detail and excellent relationship building skills.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement.

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room.

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment.

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Benchmarking, Business Performance, Business process improvement, Change Adoption, Change Management, Change Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance management, Communication, Cost Management, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Finance, Financial Analysis, Group Problem Solving, Integrated Planning, Investment appraisal, Long Term Planning {+ 14 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.