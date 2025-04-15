Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we strive to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Join our Team and advance your career as Channel Sales Manager- Indirect!

As a member of the Extended Sales Leadership Team this role has the accountability for delivering the sales targets- volume, turnover, gross margin and market share - for the assigned channel within the cluster/country as per the business plan and in line with the Castrol global strategy.

The role is responsible for developing, together with other stakeholders in the organization, the activity set in support of delivering the top line growth, while leading, supporting, and coaching the team of direct reports.

In this role you will (be):

Contribute to the development and implementation of the strategy

Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations, and current competitive position.

Direct, lead and coach the relevant sales activities for the market through direct reports

Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management and succession planning programs.

In conjunction with the relevant Channel sales leads, complete annual (internal) sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans) for all relevant channels in country.

Ensure the production of phased sales plans and agree contents with the PU Sales Manage and Direct the implementation of the agreed sales plan for the Channels, ensuring the relevant Channel sales leads are delivering the results agreed in the plan.

Contribute in major account multilevel relationship management and actively manage internal relationships

With the Channel sales leads, review the sales organizations in the country to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management.

You will need to be successful in:

University degree, preferably in Automotive Studies or an MBA or equivalent degree

Fluency In English

Minimum 10 years relevant experience

Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans and significant sales management experience of handling markets or channels.

Experience of dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization

Proven success in senior leadership roles having led a diverse group of strong professionals.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility.

A strong organization and people orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organisations.

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations.

Flexibility in working hours.

Willingness to travel, driving license

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the businesses in the country and PU.



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

