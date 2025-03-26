Chemist ( Kỹ sư Hóa nghiệm)

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

About the Role

The Chemists are responsible for : (1) conducting trial blends with new additives for new local formulations, for time-tuning variable components in the formulations to meet specifications for actual blending; (2) doing analysis tests of samples of Raw materials, Finished Products, Imported Products, Greases, Used oil and Customer’s samples in observance of QC procedures, laboratory HSSE procedures and Code of Practice; (3) controlling production formulations in conformance with Fusion process; (4) updating testing methods to get QA/QC approval; (6) monitoring the maintenance of Lab equipment and (5) implementing Lab safety CoW.

Key Accountabilities

Comply with company HSSE policy and follow Laboratory Code of Practice;

Follow all procedures/ work instructions related to Integrated Management (IM) system

Carry out safely, accurately, efficiently, timely the analysis of raw materials, finished products, imported-products, grease, used oils and customer samples;

Perform required tests for base oil, additive, lubricant, grease and other samples followed standard methods (ASTM, IP, BP….);

Check raw materials and finished products meet specifications in Fusion plant before release, to comply with procedures

Conduct trial blend, adjust variable components (1) to fine-tune local formulation before mass production, (2) to prepare bill of material (BOM) in JDE, and to ensure only accurate formulations are released for production;

Update formulation for production blending included BIS and JDE BOM A, check to ensure the formulation is comply with Fusion PF.

Conduct trial blends to initiate treat rates for blend correction and for rinse oils;

Do lab administration, reporting tasks (performance and chemical and apparatus stock), and statistical reports as assigned by the QA/QC Manager.

Update the change for testing methods / QC procedures and work instructions for getting QA./QC approval.

Do the internal & external calibration for Lab equipment, responsible for Lab equipment maintenance and repair.

Proceed purchase order/ contract / payment for Lab purchase followed company purchasing policy.

Do the training for Lab Technicians on Lab testing methods.

Support the plant HSEQ management system as an internal auditor of IMS system;

Plan and follow up period tests recommended in Master formulations and Quality Manual.

Attend the process for BOM for exported product tax re-fun/ HS code approval, JDE item master/Fusion PF approval as assigned by QA/QC Manager

Perform all legal compliance tasks assigned such as ones in procedures, work instructions including safety methods for handling critical equipment and tools or the 1-PRC19-A01.

Carry out other tests/ other jobs as assigned by the QA/QC Manager;

Work on shift

Maintain awareness of the Product Stewardship and Product Compliance processes, responsibilities and accountabilities which impact or involve my immediate team and my broader business function.

Maintain the competencies and capabilities needed to properly execute and complete specific Product Stewardship and Product Compliance actions, activities, and responsibilities assigned to my role.

What you should have:

University Degree in Chemistry or in relevant field of study.

At least 3 years’ experience in Quality control (QC) in manufacturing operation.

Strong knowledge of laboratory HSE, Code of Practice and related standards and local regulation requirements.

Basic Knowledge of Integrity Management system relate to Lab testing methods

Strong knowledge and practice skills of all relevant lab test methods.

Fair command of English and IT skills.

High team-work spirit; careful working behaviour; hard working.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.