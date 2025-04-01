Chicago Driver

Entity:Supply, Trading & Shipping
Retail Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The role of the Tanker Truck Driver (Hazmat) is to safely load, haul, and unload petroleum to designated sites in compliance with all federal, state, and DOT Regulations.
Crucial Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)
Preferred Qualifications
Education
Experience
Knowledge/Skills
Equipment/Special Expertise
You will work with:
The transportation team including the transportation team lead as well as the dispatch team that will help safely dispatch fuels in an efficient and cost effective manner
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is fully remote
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.