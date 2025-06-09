Chicago Driver

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

The role of the Tanker Truck Driver (Hazmat) is to safely load, haul, and unload petroleum to designated sites in compliance with all federal, state, and DOT Regulations.

Crucial Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)

Drive safely and deliver hazardous materials as dispatched.

Follow all rules as prescribed by DOT regulations.

Perform pre-trip inspection of truck and tank trailer each shift.

Handle the stress of road conditions, traffic, and changes in dispatch.

Carry out to and recognize the conditions of the road.

Follow the procedures as decided by each terminal where the freight (gas and distillates) are loaded.

Load petroleum from the terminal as dispatched and unload the petroleum at designated site in compliance with DOT regulations, company policy, and without spill.

Enter tracking and load information on truck computer as required. Perform addition

Preferred Qualifications

Education

High school diploma or equivalent

Experience

A minimum of 1 year driving experience in commercial vehicle.

Experience with fuel tankers is preferred.

Knowledge/Skills

Strong analytical skills.

Ability to prioritize and perform multiple tasks.

Ability to effectively communicate both written and verbal.

Knowledge and understanding of freight logistics.

Equipment/Special Expertise

Knowledge of equipment, Tractor, and Tank Trailer and functions thereof.

General digital literacy.

You will work with:

The transportation team including the transportation team lead as well as the dispatch team that will help safely dispatch fuels in an efficient and cost effective manner

How much do we pay (Base)? ($29-33 hourly)

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits – Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120-240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60-240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. [INSERT LINK TO APPLICABLE BENEFITS]. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401K matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.