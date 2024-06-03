Civil & Structural Delivery Services Lead - East - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Let me tell you about the role

The Civil & Structural (C&S) delivery services lead handles a centralized offshore structural or floating systems team to provide technical support for bp’s offshore assets across regions. The services lead reports to the IM Delivery Services Manager and functionally reports to Innovation & Engineering (I&E) C&S discipline managers, provides technical guidance for team members, allocates proper resources to support the regional C&S Integrity Management (IM) program, promotes a consistent way of working and standardization of C&S IM procedure across the regions, supervises the technical delivery of the team in conformance with bp engineering practice, industry codes, and regulatory requirements.

The incumbent will support establishing the Pune C&S IM team and recruiting the right talents for bp.

We seek a candidate with solid offshore structural or floating systems discipline knowledge and deep integrity management experience to make fit-for-purpose recommendations to operation and subject area leaders.

The incumbent should have a project, squad, or team management tracking record and can articulate meaningful technical questions with risks and effectively communicate with customers to ensure engineering risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced to support safe and reliable operation.

What you will deliver

The incumbent will support establishing a new C&S IM support team in bp’s India Pune office with guidance from I&E C&S field managers and IM Delivery Services Manager.

Supports efforts to ensure C&S IM risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to support safe and reliable operation; develops and delivers technical capability plans to support the regional IM squad teams; is the focal point of contact and holds constant communication with the regional Squad Leads and IM Subject area Leads for IM resources and technical issues.

Supports standardization of workflow processes and procedures, including anomaly management, Inspection Data Management System (IDMS), risk and engineering assessment tools, etc.

Supports bp group, Safe & Operation Risk Assurance (S&ORA), and subject area audit; performs self-verification of C&S IM programs and intervenes, as vital.

Acts as an engineer to provide C&S technical support to the regional IM squad team (50%)

People and business related:

Build an inclusive working environment where everyone can make a difference and give their best in alignment with bp’s “who we are” framework

Build organizational capability, deliver development plans for junior staff and assess and lead team performance

Manage a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture, whilst delivery performance management, technical development, and coaching

Drive continuous improvement through the development and monitoring of key performance indicators (critical metrics). Including region technical and bpTSI performance indicators.

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

BSc or BEng (India), BSc (US), or international equivalent in civil engineering, structural engineering, naval architecture, ocean engineering, or a closely aligned subject area.

MSc or MEng (India), BSc (US), or international equivalent in civil engineering, structural engineering, naval architecture, ocean engineering, or a closely aligned subject area.

Professional accreditation, incl. Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer

Must have certifications:

BSc / B.Eng in Civil or Strucutural Engineering or a related subject area

Preferred education/certifications:

Postgraduate qualification in Civil Engineering

Minimum years of relevant experience:

10+ years

Total years of experience:

10+ years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Regional operating experience in C&S IM support for offshore fixed or floating platforms, consistent track record in leading the inspection, inspection data management, analysis, fitness-for-service, modification, and repair of structures during the operating phase.

Knowledge of relevant industry standards, project management, design drawings, management of change, loadout/installation/removal, risk assessment and performance management, inspection, maintenance & repair strategies, and process safety.

Having a deep knowledge or proven experience in offshore fixed jacket (topside and jacket) or floating platform (hull and mooring) design, construction, installation, and integrity management.

People leadership, collaboration and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries – experience in leading multi-discipline Integrity teams

Experience and deep technical understanding of risk and integrity management in operation of O&G facilities

Excellent social skills including the ability to effectively communicate with teams at all levels in the field and office and proven ability to build and coach large technical teams in an international environment.

Experience in creating new value through the formation and delivery of cost-effective improvement programs

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Advanced knowledge of working with Agile principles and tools

Experience leading global distributed teams.

Customer service approach

Excellent value competence and understanding of business performance cycle.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation internationally



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Engineering evaluation, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, Scripting, Sustainability awareness and action, Technology Development, Uncertainty Quantification



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.