Civil & Structural Delivery Services Lead - East - TSI

The Civil & Structural (C&S) delivery services lead handles a centralized offshore structural or floating systems team to provide technical support for bp’s offshore assets across regions. The services lead reports to the IM Delivery Services Manager and functionally reports to Innovation & Engineering (I&E) C&S discipline managers, provides technical guidance for team members, allocates proper resources to support the regional C&S Integrity Management (IM) program, promotes a consistent way of working and standardization of C&S IM procedure across the regions, supervises the technical delivery of the team in conformance with bp engineering practice, industry codes, and regulatory requirements.
The incumbent will support establishing the Pune C&S IM team and recruiting the right talents for bp.
We seek a candidate with solid offshore structural or floating systems discipline knowledge and deep integrity management experience to make fit-for-purpose recommendations to operation and subject area leaders.
The incumbent should have a project, squad, or team management tracking record and can articulate meaningful technical questions with risks and effectively communicate with customers to ensure engineering risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced to support safe and reliable operation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation internationally
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Engineering evaluation, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, Scripting, Sustainability awareness and action, Technology Development, Uncertainty Quantification
