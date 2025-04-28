Civil/Structural​ Engineer-Site Projects-TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

The Onshore Civil Engineer will provide discipline expertise to design, construction and integrity management of onshore civil engineering infrastructure for bp’s site projects, major projects and operations, including greenfield and brownfield. In addition, the engineer will proactively interact with other disciplines and contractors to systematically resolve problems and apply sound engineering judgment to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions considering risk management, operation efficiency, defect elimination, and standardization.

The onshore civil engineer would be based in Pune, India. The successful candidate will support site, major projects and our operational assets across regions.

We are looking for a candidate with a solid technical background to make fit-for-purpose recommendations for project design and operation support. In addition, the successful candidate needs to be able to effectively communicate the technical outcomes to ensure engineering risks are understood, controlled, and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results.

Responsibilities

Be an integrated member of the central Civil & Structural (C&S) team , Pune branch, which supports site and major project squads at different phases, from concept to detailed design.

Provide planning and design oversight of onshore civil engineering infrastructure, including site selection, site preparation, earthworks, drainage systems, concrete & steel structures, foundations, buildings and roads for brownfield and greenfield projects.

Provide subject matter expertise in the planning and design of earthworks, drainage and stormwater management systems, concrete & steel structures, foundations, seismic design and building structures.

Ensure safe and cost-efficient design .

Ensure design for integrity management throughout asset life.

Ensure civil design and construction conformance to regulatory, industry and bp requirements.

Identify, quantify and communicate to ensure onshore C&S risks are understood, controlled and continuously reduced across the business to deliver safe and reliable operating results, and effectively communicating risks to business and technical stakeholders.

Actively contribute to the civil engineering community of practice, share knowledge and lessons learned .

Adhering to bp’s code of conduct and ethics and compliance policies.

For greenfield and brownfield engineering projects, as the discipline engineer:

define the onshore C&S engineering scope of work;

provide technical assurance of third-party engineering deliveries;

maintain relationships with third-party providers and contractors;

ensure design and operations follow industry codes and technical practices and performance standards, assessing the impact of significant changes in load (weight) or changes (environmental, metocean, others) to operating conditions on the integrity of the assets.

People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviours

Record relevant lessons learned in the bp shared learning system, escalate as necessary and incorporate into local activities and specifications/ practices/ procedures.

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement

Must have educational qualifications:

Degree in civil or structural engineering.

Must have certifications:

Chartered engineer, professional engineer, or near chartered/professional status in closely aligned discipline, or evidence of progression towards full chartered/professional status.

Preferred education/certifications:

Postgraduate qualification in civil/structural engineering, or a closely aligned discipline.

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8+ years

Total years of experience:

8+ years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Knowledge of discipline-related industry standards (e.g., BS EN Eurocodes, ASCE, ACI, AISC) for O&G industry structures.

Proven civil engineering subject matter expertise in the conceptual/detailed design , construction and integrity management of civil engineering infrastructure, including planning and design of earthworks , drainage and stormwater management systems, concrete & steel structural design, ability to understand and apply geotechnical information to foundation design, seismic design and building structures .

Proven industry experience in onshore structural analysis of typical O&G structures.

Proven industry experience in onshore reinforced concrete and structural steel structures design , construction, installation and integrity management.

Ability to work in multi-disciplinary teams, teamwork, communication skills, ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Ability to use strong technical skills to think strategically and provide powerful insights

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience in applying risk-based methodology and life extension assessment to O&G structure inspection and anomaly management.

Experience in management of change, risk assessment, performance management, process safety, maintenance and repair strategies.

You will work with

The central onshore civil team.

Site Engineering Manager

Other central discipline engineering teams.

Project delivery teams.

Site and Regional facility supports squads and operations teams

Regional IM Teams

Regional and central IM execution teams

External Vendors and Contractors or Consultants.

Adhoc teams as required

Shift support

Work schedule / shift : Working hours (2 PM – 11 PM IST) to support Business Partners

% travel requirements

Up to 5%

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

