This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the role:

The Claims Adjuster manages claims being submitted by TA field locations concerning general liability, auto liability and property claims.

This position plays a critical role in collecting evidence/facts, investigating claim allegations, reviewing damages, determining liability, and negotiating with claimants.

What you will deliver:

1. Review code and assign claims to diaries as needed.

2. Act as a point of contact for field in investigation and examine and investigate details of claim.

3. Determine required reserves and place on claims in accordance with the delegation of authority.

4. Corresponds with claimant and witnesses, also consult with police, hospital records, and with other experts as part of the claim’s investigation and settlement process.

5. Negotiates claims and settlement for claims with required approvals as required by the delegation of authority.

6. Submit claims to TPA per requirements including litigated claims and provide all required documentation to TPA and legal department.

7. Communicate any trends or opportunities for correction at field locations to supervisor or safety and loss prevention personnel.

8. Complete reports or other analysis as directed.

9. Interact with all internal personnel as well as external customers in a manner that is consistent with the Company’s mission, vision, values and diversity statement.

What you will need to be successful! (Experience and Qualification):

Graduate with 2 years of claims or insurance experience.

Associate in Claims (AIC) certification or any other related insurance industry experience or designation a plus.

2 years full time claims adjusting experience is preferred.

2 years of experience with investigation or key technical knowledge to provide insight into claims management is a plus.

Extremely strong verbal and written communication skills.

Work shift for the role is 6:00 pm to 3:00 am IST.

You will work with:

This role works with operation team members in the field. The group will also work closely with our Third-Party Claim Administrator, Treasury Team, Finance Team, and Legal team.

This position will also be uniquely positioned to share Safety Related concerns with our HSSE team to bring attention to any Safety Related issues.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.