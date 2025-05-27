Commercialization & IA Associate

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



About Fuels & Low Carbon Technology: Fuels and Low Carbon Technology is a team of over 300 technologists, scientists and engineers who provide cutting edge solutions to support bp’s Fuels, Refining, Bioenergy and Hydrogen businesses. We also provide support across Technology in Innovation Management, Modelling, Digital Sciences and our academic research programmes.

The Innovation Centre of Excellence (CoE) team drive innovation across the breadth of Technology to accelerate pace, effectiveness and cost efficiency. The team is a central resource providing support in intellectual asset management (IAM), technology scanning and innovation insights for all of Technology.

Your line manager will be Manager - Innovation CoE India and you will be part of the Innovation Management team based in India.

Support and maintain Intellectual Asset strategies, aligned to business and technology objectives either independently or in conjunction with the IA portfolio lead. Drive the identification of potential impacts of external competitive trends in intellectual assets to guide and shape IAM strategies.

Responsible for maintaining and identifying IP risks on complex technology development and deals.

Support the IAM Lead on Freedom to Operate reviews and key contracts with suppliers on IP terms, commercial terms

Work hand in hand with IAM portfolio lead on detailed IA strategies for each of the tech priority areas

Support the Commercialization principles with contract needs especially on bespoke projects with startups, etc.

Additional responsibilities could include developing governance and training material incl GP 70000, guides, and toolkits; support for business functions such as Ventures,

Work with IP Portfolio manager to maintain and update the patent portfolio reviews on a regular basis on ensuring patent portfolio is aligned with tech roadmaps & biz. Strategy. Lead and facilitate ideation sessions for innovation capture & drive triage decisions.

Bachelor's degree at minimum (STEM based).

7+ years of experience in a technology/commercial role that involved development/management of intellectual assets.

Solid understanding of IAM principles in the context of contracts and technology portfolio development.

Familiar with key contract terms involving licenses, technology transfer, JV agreements, partner collaboration, or joint development and exploitation of technology.

Broad and strategic knowledge of the global technology landscape and players in areas of relevance to oil & gas, low carbon energy and digital technologies.

Proven ability to think creatively and strategically while handling sophisticated issues and become comfortable with uncertainty and ambiguity.

Extensive experience supporting technology teams in IA strategy development and delivery, consistent with business requirements. Articulating the pros and cons to various IA protection mechanisms (e.g., when to patent, publish, trade secret, etc.).

Outstanding communication and relationship skills, ability to engage with a broad range of collaborators, capable of leading by influence and explain complex concepts to diverse audiences

Strong negotiation skills, prioritization, and the ability to navigate competing demands and complex problems.

Achieving results through influencing without authority. Ability to innovate, think laterally, make connections, and overcome barriers.

About bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agreements and negotiations, Analytics, Commercial Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Communication, Contractual risk management, Data visualization and interpretation, Deal structuring, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Economic evaluation methodology, Economic modelling, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Influencing, Investment appraisal, Joint Venture Structuring, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Market Analysis, Project and programme management, Risk Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding {+ 2 more}



