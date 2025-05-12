Communications Strategy Manager - Pensions Fund

This role is not eligible for relocation

BP Pension Trustees Limited (‘the Trustee’) are looking for an experienced communications specialist to design, oversee and deliver the communications strategy for the Fund.

The purpose of the role is to ensure all Fund communications are clear, accurate and concise, with a consistent tone and use of terminology.

The Fund communication strategy is intended to be a rolling cycle of engagement, feedback and improvement.

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for the design and delivery of the Fund’s communications strategy, including annual member communication plan, improvement plan and Fund employee engagement activities.

Understands the needs and priorities of the Fund so communications are timely and have the highest strategic impact. Works closely with relevant Fund project leads to understand communication requirements.

Responsible for developing and rolling out central style guide.

Responsible for design of internal Fund comms, including ensuring the Fund’s intranet page (the Fund Portal) is regularly refreshed, up to date and relevant

Responsible for reviewing all publicly available Fund reports / documents and member communications to ensure consistent tone and terminology and ‘Smart Brevity’ style

Responsible for the design and implementation of a method for measuring the quality of our communications and member / Fund employee engagement

Responsible for building network with peer pension schemes and understand their comms capabilities, incorporating into Fund’s comms strategy where appropriate

Key Challenges:

Communicating complex topics in clear, plain English, so members understand

Ability to communicate with c58,000 members quickly and efficiently, i.e. enhance digital capability to move away from traditional postal methods

Improve engagement channels with members and Fund employees

Enhance feedback analysis to inform future improvements

Essential Education:

A strong educational background, qualified at degree level (or equivalent) in a relevant subject or equivalent work experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Proven track-record of executing communication plans that enable business outcomes

Relevant experience in pension communications campaigns, supporting project communication requirements, employee engagement for organizations across multiple sites with varied roles, including measuring impact.

Exceptional written and oral communication skills. Able to convey subtle, technical, or complex information simply, effectively and creatively.

Knowledge of channel management and communications best practice; tactics and tools to drive awareness and understanding across disparate groups.

Able to build effective relationships across the organisation with excellent networking and influencing skills to build and maintain alignment across diverse internal stakeholder groups.

Experience of maintaining and continuously improving communications channels, including experience of increasing engagement with audiences, measuring impact and adapting approaches to maintain effectiveness.

Excellent planning and organisational skills and attention to detail.

Demonstrates resilience, flexibility, and a willingness to explore different paths to achieve an outcome and adjusts quickly and efficiently to new circumstances.

Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Channel Management, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



