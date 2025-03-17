Competence Assessment Analyst

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.



We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.



We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.



The Competency Assessment Analyst supports the learning function in driving compliance for safety critical roles by managing relevant learning and development processes. This role plays a pivotal part in shaping the performance framework that drives the Skills and Learning team’s initiatives, ensuring strategic alignment with competency objectives and programs. The Assessment Analyst manages day-to-day inputs and analytics and well as takes ownership for the tools and frameworks used across bp for competency assurance and assessment.



This role focuses on optimizing employee performance by managing role assessments, including interfacing with line managers, assessors and assesses. The Assessment Analyst further works in partnership with the Competency lead identifying and analysing SCR skills gaps across a specific business, assisting with the programmes to close these gaps, and ensuring bp has the necessary skills for current and future needs. It is a global role requiring strong collaboration with senior leaders in business areas and across PC&C.



This role works with senior leadership to present insights, and drives continuous improvement efforts across learning and competency programs. The individual leverages data-driven insights to optimize competency initiatives, providing strategic support to the Skills and Learning team to enhance current employee performance and build future workforce capabilities. Additionally, the Assessment Analyst shapes the direction of analytics and performance management within the learning function, influencing stakeholders at multiple levels within the organization.



What you will do:

Aligns with business strategy and goals: Understands the function's strategic objectives, operating model, and critical skill gaps required to meet these goals. Ensures these align with the Training, Competence, and Development performance framework.

Uses data to drive learning initiatives: Analyses skills data to inform the design and implementation of learning and development projects, programs, and interventions.

Facilitates access to learning solutions: Develops and maintains grow@bp plans, actively promoting learning initiatives and fostering community engagement around professional development.

Facilitates access to learning solutions: maintains SCRAT frameworks, records, requirements and communications

Engages stakeholders and gathers insights: Collects and analyses audience feedback, focusing on learning effectiveness, skill development, and behavioural changes to refine learning strategies.

Monitors and evaluates performance data: Measures performance against targets, analyses variances, and provides detailed commentary to support continuous improvement.

Delivers expert guidance: Provides expert advice to teams and stakeholders based on data insights and emerging trends, ensuring learning strategies are informed by both current data and future projections.

Recommends improvements: Leverages insights and foresights from skills data to propose refinements in learning solutions, optimizing performance outcomes and enhancing impact and efficiency.

Supports peer development: Acts as a mentor to peers, guiding their growth and supporting their professional development.

Drives cross-functional impact: Delivers high-value contributions beyond the immediate team, taking strategic direction from the Performance and Integration Analyst and collaborating with the Learning Services Manager to improve performance within the learning framework



What you will need:

3 years’ experience working in learning and development in large organizations or 5-7 years applicable business experience



Skills:

Strong communication and execution skills

Data Analysis and interpretation: identifying trends, inform decision making related to learning and development.

Performance measurement and reporting.

Strategic Thinking.

Communication and presentation.

Project management.

Technical proficiency in data analytics tools, learning and digital technology, and ability to leverage technology for performance.

Continuous Learning.

Collaboration.

Creating and measuring impact.

Curiosity.

Customer centric thinking.

Learning application and behavioural change.

Marketing learning.

User Experience Research.



Technical:

Relevant experience in performance analysis, ideally within learning and development or HR context

Background in working with learning and development initiatives



Behavioural:

Demonstrated experience in managing projects from conception through to completion

Experience in liaising with external training providers, working with internal groups and squads, and driving and managing change



Why join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.