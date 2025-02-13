Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and hard-working people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and perfection. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to own the way in the lubricants market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Competitiveness Delivery Lead based at Pune and details mentioned:

Let me tell you about the role

In this role, you will support the Castrol GSC competitiveness agenda by leading and delivering specific projects in the area of manufacturing and logistics improvements, product portfolio transformation that will enable a leaner and more cost efficient supply chain in Europe, Middle East , Turkye and Africa.

What you will deliver !



The role requires working collaboratively with various cross functional teams, to execute and lead multiple projects from the strategic projects portfolio.

You accountabilities are to :

* lead the process implementation to meet timeline, cost, and quality objectives

* ensure a robust project planning

* provide assurance and tracking of the specific project deliveries

* communicate project progress through steerco and governance meetings with the key stakeholders

* inspire and motivate the project team members to deliver on time and in full

* unblock issues that come along the way during the project, where needed by escalation to the relevant people

Experience and Qualifications

To be successful, you will need to

- have outstanding communication skills – both verbal and written

- have the ability to engage, build relationships with and influence senior leadership and key business stakeholders

- be able to work with Microsoft Excel tools ( PowerPoint, Excell) and understand BP/Castrol specific project structure & reporting tools

- be flexible to support the team where needed and to flag any issues in due time

- be able to energize people and create a one-team mood

You will work with



- the GSC Competitiveness team, that hosts a Digital , New Product Introduction and Project Lead team

- your specific project team , that is limited in time and resource spend for the duration of the projects

