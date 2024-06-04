Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In India, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices at Pune, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Ethics and Compliance Team and advance your career as a

Compliance Advisor

In this role You will:

Oversee the daily monitoring of bp regulatory requirements using the Regulatory Threshold Tracking (RTT) dashboard in different areas.

Lead the operational maintenance and change control of the RTT dashboard in liaison with the Innovation and Engineering (I&E) support team.

Handle and address regulatory queries by working closely with various teams, including Senior Compliance Manager, Compliance Manager for RTT, Regulatory Legal, and Ethics & Compliance Regulation teams.

Assist internal teams in the RTT project by discussing regulatory requirements and securing business approvals.

Continuously identify, assess, and monitor risks related to regulatory thresholds, promptly informing relevant partners.

Keep documentation for regulatory threshold monitoring processes, procedures, and controls up to date.

Contribute to the creation of test scenarios and oversee the execution of test cases for the RTT dashboard.

Build relationships with our business and I&E partners, emphasizing compliance as a crucial ally and collaborator.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor's or master's degree or equivalent experience

Proficiency in English

Around 5 years of proven experience in data analysis and regulatory reporting, ideally in dynamic sectors like compliance, energy markets, and financial services

Proactive risk identification and diligent problem-solving skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Excellent communication skills and a proactive attitude toward elevating standards

Previous operational experience in regulatory reporting is a significant plus, with a preference for change management expertise.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.