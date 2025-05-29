Compliance Manager, Gas and Power Trading

This role is not eligible for relocation

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



We have an excellent opportunity for a Compliance Manager, based in Singapore, to provide support to our wider LNG, Power, Low Carbon Trading, Hydrogen and Treasury solutions business in Japan and across the Asia Pacific region. This role will work closely with our global Ethics and Compliance (E&C) team to implement an effective and consistent program across various bp products and be responsible for providing timely advice and guide our business, all while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C. In this role, you provide cover for our Tokyo and Singapore offices, under the guidance of the Compliance Lead, Senior Compliance Managers and the Regional Compliance Director based out of Singapore.

In more detail, you will have the exciting opportunity to:

Identify, assess, monitor compliance risks and requirements applicable to traded products (physical and paper-based) and origination business;

Monitor trading activity on exchanges to ensure alignment with Exchange rules and local regulatory requirements;

Support training on regulatory and compliance requirements and bp’s policies and procedures related to trading compliance, including on all relevant financial services and market abuse regulations;

Develop and maintain an understanding of regulatory and E&C requirements for both physical and financial traded products;

Monitor developments and proposals and assist with the planning and the implementations of changes into respective business groups;

Undertake activities in relation to the risk-based monitoring program and ensure that record keeping supports actions taken and any recommendations made, including but not limited to: Develop positive relationships/partnerships with the business and establish compliance as enabling business partner; Build strong working relationships with other E&C team members to ensure effective knowledge sharing and timely resolution of incidents; Provide E&C advice and oversight to the implementation of projects within the area; and Assist the business to identify and mitigate risks involved in new business activity



Form positive relationships with applicable external stakeholders, e.g. exchanges, as well as internal with other E&C analysts and managers, Front office, and other functional staff to facilitate strategic alignment and support of the overall E&C – ST&S Program.

Responsibilities will include a good understanding of laws, regulations, internal policies and procedures and company ethical standards in key risk areas arising from a global product supply and trading business strategies of both physical and paper-based trading.

Demonstrates integrity, courage and sound judgement.

Ability to understand and synthesize complex legal and regulatory concepts and translate for business stakeholders.

Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global and fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills with ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail.

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of embracing a variety of styles to achieve the desired result.

Communicating and advising on E&C matters through personal and written communication.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook).

Excellent analytical and report drafting skills with attention to detail.

Develop and delivery of training materials.

Demonstrate ability to build consensus with diverse stakeholders.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



