Compliance Manager (German Speaking)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

We have an excellent opportunity for a Compliance Manager to implement an effective and consistent ethics and compliance (E&C) program in London and our newly established trading office in Hanover, Germany. In this role, you will support and provide timely advice to our European Gas & Power Trading business, perform trade and communications surveillance, and assist in developing and deploying bp’s automated / algorithmic trading governance framework, all while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all of E&C as part of a best-in-class compliance department in the energy industry.

Key Accountabilities:

The position is primarily responsible for performing surveillance of business activities, influencing culture and providing guidance to the business to ensure compliance with all laws, regulations and bp policies and procedures.

More specifically, you will:

Business communications and market surveillance

Perform trade surveillance to ensure compliance with commodity trading venue rules and regulatory requirements, including the Market Abuse Directive (MAR) and Regulation on Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT).

Perform business communications monitoring to meet our obligations around potential market abuse and/or inside information under MAR and REMIT.

Assist in the development of our trade surveillance programme to maintain effective arrangements, systems and procedures to detect and report suspicious orders and transactions.

Advisory / support

Support in the monitoring and assessment of new regulatory requirements impacting a commodity trading business (i.e. new requirements around REMIT, MiFID II).

Provide regulatory and compliance advice and support to the European Gas and Power business and support functions.

Coordinate a risk-based trading compliance monitoring program in Hanover, ensuring that all bp trading compliance policies and procedures are appropriately documented, updated and available for reference.

Develop strong relationships and partnerships with the business, establishing E&C as a functional business partner.

Build strong working relationships with other E&C team members in London, Madrid and Singapore to ensure effective knowledge sharing and timely resolution of incidents.

Assist the business to identify and mitigate risks involved in new business activity.

Assist in compliance training and promoting a top-class culture of compliance.

Algorithmic activity

Play a lead role in the development and deployment of an appropriate control environment to manage and mitigate regulatory risk associated with algorithmic and electronic trading.

Design and deliver an effective governance framework for the use of algorithmic trading in bp.

Define and calibrate alert rules detecting potential market abuse scenarios in our trade surveillance system.

Work with our trading teams to understand and mitigate potential inside information risks associated with algorithmic activity.

Whilst based in London, the role will require regular visits to our newly established trading office in Hanover, Germany.

Role Requirements:

Energy commodity trading knowledge and an understanding of traded products, markets and general business processes. A background in gas and power markets would be a strong advantage.

Fluent English and strong German language skills (both written and verbal).

Working experience with automated / algorithmic trading (trading, monitoring or other relevant tasks)

Experience, knowledge and understanding of relevant regulations (MiFID, MAR, REMIT, EMIR etc), commodity trading venue rules and managing regulatory relationships.

Experience of designing and conducting compliance monitoring and surveillance activity.

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement.

Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a great teammate working in a global and fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills with ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail.

Great communication and interpersonal skills – capable of advising on E&C matters and adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result and build consensus with diverse partners.

Nice to have

Experience in using in-house and/or third-party trade surveillance systems such as SCILA.

Ability to develop and deliver training materials.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Algorithmic Trading, Commodity Trading, Compliance Policies, Conflict Management, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical Compliance, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, German Language, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Surveillance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.