Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



About the Role:

The primary function of the Ethics & Compliance Regulatory Reporting Analyst is to support operations for Ethics & Compliance and Regulatory Reporting: responsible for assisting the team, accountable for implementing specific regulatory reporting activities or monitoring including but not limited to Mexico Reporting, Brazil Reporting, Commodity Future Trade Commission (CFTC) Financial Regulatory Reform (Dodd-Frank), Canadian Financial Regulatory Reform (CSA), and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Price Reporting.

The Regulatory Reporting Analyst will be an integral part of the GPTA Supply Trading & Shipping, Ethics & Compliance, and Technology networks.

They will assist with all reporting activities and processes for which Regulatory Reporting has accountability, including Mexico Reporting, Dodd Frank, Canadian Financial Reporting, Price Reporting, etc.

They are responsible for testing and coordinating relevant Technology implementation of projects for Ethics & Compliance and the Regulatory Reporting Team.

They will actively participate in all team projects and team activities as they come up throughout the year.

They must understand regulatory commitments for the trading organization and work with Ethics & Compliance and broader Regulatory Groups in completing filings in a timely manner.

Participation in other Ethics & Compliance and Global Regulatory Reporting activities is also required.

Bachelor's Degree

Knowledge of mid-office control processes.

Assertive, self-starter with a bias for action coupled with high integrity, confidence, qualifications, and credibility.

Ability to accept responsibility and accountability.

Strong meticulous problem-solving skills.

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities and deliver under pressure.

Results oriented with strong follow-through and the ability to bring accountabilities to timely completion. Dedication to delivery is essential

Flexibility to work overtime as vital.

Always looking for innovative ways to do things better, faster, and more efficiently

