Concerns Advisor (fix-term)

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

The purpose of the Workforce Concerns Program (WCP) and the BI (Business Integrity) Function is to ensure that concerns raised by the workforce are handled appropriately, consistently and investigated (when needed) in a timely and effective manner by trained investigators. The WCP and BI work closely with E&C and subject matter experts from partner functions to ensure that concerns are resolved, and lessons are learned and shared where applicable.





The WCP team is accountable for effectively and efficiently managing all cases captured in the Case Management System (CMS). This includes enquiries and concerns raised through the employee concerns helpline (OpenTalk) and matters escalated to Ethics & Compliance Liaisons (ECLs) who are accountable in each business to manage this process. The WCP team actively promotes timely handling and resolution of these concerns and has a shared responsibility with the BI investigation team for building and maintaining relationships with ECLs to ensure quality and compliance with related policies.

Join our WCP Team and advance your career as a

CONCERNS ADVISOR (FIX-TERM)

In this role You will:

Management of the concerns and enquiries raised by the employees by applying active case management processes and procedures efficiently and effectively as required by BP policies and the Code of Conduct, working closely with other colleagues in the WCP team.

Management of an assigned portfolio of businesses and functions, the evaluation of new submissions entered through the OpenTalk system and performance of an initial case triage. This triage is undertaken to determine the most appropriate way to manage a concern. The triage conversation may involve other SMEs and may result in referring the case to the relevant BI Investigation team, or to the ECL to resolve either by local investigation or by undertaking other management action.

Management and oversight of interactions and communications with the CIs to ensure responsiveness. Oversight and maintenance of records in CMS to ensure conformance to the requirements of the Management of Concerns and Investigations policy.

Building and maintaining effective relationships with functional partners such as E&C Advisors, P&C, S&OR and BP Legal and advising on case management processes. Provision of support to the BI Investigation teams in overseeing local investigations, as requested.

Monitoring case cycle times to drive timely resolution of concerns and bringing up to management if needed. Review of outcomes of local concerns management for consistency, rigor and tracking any remedial actions, including process improvements and, where appropriate, disciplinary outcomes.

Development of a strong network across their assigned businesses and functions to provide effective liaison for the management of concerns and responses to enquiries.

What You will need to be successful:

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses in management, consultation, psychology or similar fields.

Approximately 5years of relevant work experience (other applicable experience considered)

Strong capability in exercising sound judgment particularly in areas of ambiguity

Good communication skills

Advanced English language skills (both verbal and written)

Strong influencing skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

Disclaimer: Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Client Counseling, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Intelligence writing and briefing, Investigations, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing workforce concerns, Presenting, Resilience, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.