Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Job Synopsis

bpx energy is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Construction Superintendent based in Orla, TX. The Superintendent will work as a member of the Facilities Engineering and Construction Team. The team collaboratively crafts, plans, and executes projects to deliver new well pads and wellsite facilities. This role manages a team of Construction Specialists with mechanical, civil, and I&E backgrounds and will work with the Construction Execution Supervisor. The Superintendent will provide direction to the field Construction Team, ensure QA/QC of new facility builds and ESP electrical installations, ensure work is performed in accordance with bpx’s policies, and work with the Commissioning Team to handover newly constructed facilities. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.

Key Accountabilities

Direct a team of construction specialists

Ensure work is completed per defined drawings and scope of work documents

Cost tracking of construction spend

Identify any high risk activities and elevate for appropriate level of risk assessment and approval

Perform HSE verifications and drive team to utilize BPX’s verification tool

Lead quarterly contractor safety meetings

Participates in design reviews and root cause failure analyses

Ensure installations are performed in accordance with code

Takes on an HSE leadership role, applying IOGP Life Saving Rules safety principles

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Candidate must have at least 7 years of experience in the construction of oil & gas facilities

Ability to read and update P&ID’s

Familiarity with piping codes (ASME B31.8, ASME B31.3, etc)

Essential Education

High School Diploma

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

Familiarity with MOC, HAZOP, and PSSR processes

Previous experience as team leader/manager

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Strong computer skills and data entry experience

Salary and Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $150,000- $210,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.