bpx energy is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Construction Superintendent based in Orla, TX. The Superintendent will work as a member of the Facilities Engineering and Construction Team. The team collaboratively crafts, plans, and executes projects to deliver new well pads and wellsite facilities. This role manages a team of Construction Specialists with mechanical, civil, and I&E backgrounds and will work with the Construction Execution Supervisor. The Superintendent will provide direction to the field Construction Team, ensure QA/QC of new facility builds and ESP electrical installations, ensure work is performed in accordance with bpx’s policies, and work with the Commissioning Team to handover newly constructed facilities. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $150,000- $210,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
