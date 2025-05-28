Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to Main Content
  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Construction Superintendent

Construction Superintendent

Construction Superintendent

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Orla
  • Travel required Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ095891
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Project Management Group


Job Description:

Job Synopsis

bpx energy is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Construction Superintendent based in Orla, TX. The Superintendent will work as a member of the Facilities Engineering and Construction Team. The team collaboratively crafts, plans, and executes projects to deliver new well pads and wellsite facilities. This role manages a team of Construction Specialists with mechanical, civil, and I&E backgrounds and will work with the Construction Execution Supervisor. The Superintendent will provide direction to the field Construction Team, ensure QA/QC of new facility builds and ESP electrical installations, ensure work is performed in accordance with bpx’s policies, and work with the Commissioning Team to handover newly constructed facilities.  This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.

Key Accountabilities

  • Direct a team of construction specialists
  • Ensure work is completed per defined drawings and scope of work documents
  • Cost tracking of construction spend
  • Identify any high risk activities and elevate for appropriate level of risk assessment and approval
  • Perform HSE verifications and drive team to utilize BPX’s verification tool
  • Lead quarterly contractor safety meetings
  • Participates in design reviews and root cause failure analyses
  • Ensure installations are performed in accordance with code
  • Takes on an HSE leadership role, applying IOGP Life Saving Rules safety principles

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

  • Candidate must have at least 7 years of experience in the construction of oil & gas facilities
  • Ability to read and update P&ID’s
  • Familiarity with piping codes (ASME B31.8, ASME B31.3, etc)

Essential Education

  • High School Diploma

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

  • Familiarity with MOC, HAZOP, and PSSR processes
  • Previous experience as team leader/manager
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Strong computer skills and data entry experience

Salary and Benefits

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $150,000- $210,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.


Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp