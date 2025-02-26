This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Operations & Advisory (O&A) is an internal global shared services and technology solutions organization within People & Culture. It is responsible for innovating & delivering HR services and solutions for bp globally, from a number of Business & Technology Centers and local delivery teams. O&A is the first point of contact for HR related matters; the team are policy, process and digital experts, dedicated to delivering the best customer experience.

The purpose of the Content Solutions senior analyst (CSSA) is to manage the day-to-day Customer Management System (CMS) activities of the people portal, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient P&C platform for our people.

The KMSA will build strong partnerships with team members, content owners and other P&C stakeholders; they will apply their expertise in content management and graphic design to deliver an engaging, compelling portal experience.

Manage the day-to-day CMS activities of the people portal, ensuring that we deliver a great and efficient P&C platform for our people.

What you will do:

Lead the update of core P&C content, ensuring the content is fit for purpose and matches content owners’ requirements

Understand and apply correct personas to target specific audiences

Ensure the content owners have applied the writing style guide and propose improvements where applicable

Apply content governance practices

Engage content owners during the testing phases

Report progress, risks, issues, dependencies

Ensure that the optimal design is applied to pages using correct layouts, images, and writing styles to help content remain modern and fresh

Support BAU and project activities

Develop positive working relationships with numerous bp content owners

Truly understand the business requirements and work to resolve problems within your area, challenging the status quo and making proposals to deliver against objectives

Evaluate, communicate, and coordinate the functional and technical impacts of configuration and other decisions to stakeholder groups

What you will need:

A university degree or professional qualification, or equivalent experience

Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience.

3+ years of experience in HR systems, business analysis, process development / documentation and supporting HR business

Strong understanding of HR guidelines and standard processes

Exposure to projects that use Agile and Waterfall methodologies

Experience in graphic design

Experience working within a global organization, including using social media style tools to support communications and engagement across time zones

Skills:

Continuous learning

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Organizational knowledge

Analytical thinking

Agile core principles

Resilience

Teamwork

Coaching

Customer centric thinking

Technical:

Content management solutions expert

Knowledge of Salesforce is a plus

Ability to edit imagery with Photoshop or similar software

Able to use independent judgement within your area and contribute in a team environment

Experience of translating business requirements into functional designs

Strong attention to detail

Strong problem solving, troubleshooting and analytical skills – curiosity to get to the root cause and continuously learning

Exceptional image editing skills



Behavioural:

Proven track record of evaluating and driving ‘value-added’ solutions

Stakeholder management – ability to engage with and influence key business stakeholders.

Ability to prioritize workload and complete tasks independently, providing timely follow-up and resolution

Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment and handle daily planned and unplanned operational activities

Strong team alignment skills and ability to work collaboratively with each other

Adept at working on multiple concurrent projects with nominal supervision

Exceptional skills and expertise of business processes, and content management systems

Microsoft Office skills, extensive understanding / experience using Excel

Actively working to develop capability with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

