Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

The Continuous Improvement Executive will be supporting the CI manager and plant team in identifying, planning, and implementing process improvement initiatives to enhance efficiency, quality, safety, and cost-effectiveness within the lubricants manufacturing plant. This role involves working closely with cross-functional teams to drive operational excellence through Lean, Kaizen, and other improvement methodologies.

Key Accountabilities:

Process Improvement:

Analyse existing manufacturing processes, identify inefficiencies, and recommend improvements to enhance productivity, cost, quality, and safety.

Utilize Lean, Six Sigma, Kaizen, and other methodologies to reduce waste and optimize processes.

Develop and implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure consistency and efficiency.

Data Analysis & Reporting:

Collect, analyse, and interpret data to identify trends, root causes, and improvement opportunities.

Prepare detailed reports and presentations to communicate findings, recommendations, and progress to stakeholders.

Project Management:

Lead and coordinate continuous improvement projects from initiation to completion, ensuring timely delivery and alignment with plant objectives.

Monitor project performance using KPIs and adjust as necessary.

Safety & Compliance:

Ensure all improvement initiatives comply with relevant safety, environmental, and quality standards.

Continuously seek opportunities to enhance plant safety and environmental performance.

Collaboration & Communication:

Work closely with production, planning, maintenance, quality, safety, and supply chain teams to drive improvements

Key Requirements:

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or other disciplines or at least 15 years’ experience in manufacturing environment preferred in lubricants blending (SMB, BBV, ILB) and filling operation, demonstrating expert knowledge of manufacturing processes, raw material planning and controls, and its measurements.

Hands on with process improvement and simplification, CI, Lean manufacturing system, 5S, and Kaizen Methodology.

Knowledge in ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and IATF6949

Team works and open to new challenges

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

