Customers & Products



Retail Group



We are looking for a Contracts Manager to play a key role in implementing our maintenance model and strategy. With key accountability for the overall maintenance service provider delivery, relationship, cost management and performance management.

In this role, you will be accountable for the appointment of inspection, testing and maintenance contracts, contract delivery and performance. Our contract Managers are also responsible for contract scope of supply and should be competent to define, performance manage and deliver service level agreements for in-service equipment within scope, health and safety performance, financial re-numeration, budget control and performance management.

Perform inspection, testing and maintenance in line with inspection and maintenance strategy.

Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and business requirements.

Health and safety performance of contracts under management.

Creation of reports and monitoring of maintenance performance

Define maintenance contract requirements, including SLA's and recommend inspection and maintenance contract placement.

Management of contract relationship.

Perform self-verification activity undertaken on inspection, testing and maintenance contracts and work.

Accountable for budgets and accountable for financial delivery of contracts.

Evaluate inspection programme results and maintenance regimes and modify to take account of the risk of equipment, system failures and industry best practice

Recommend training requirements for retail filling station site staff, Operations and Assurance roles.

Technical or commercial degree or equivalent experience

Experienced working hands on in contracts management

Track record in programme, maintenance management, preventative maintenance and digital enabling tools

Strong commercial acumen

Excellent communication skills

Excellent partner management

Experience of financially leading projects

Experience in petrol forecourt construction and maintenance would be beneficial

This role is a hybrid role based 2 days per week in our Milton Keynes office, with 1/2 day travel to suppliers and some working from home.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



