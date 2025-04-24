Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

As the Control Room Operations Team Leader you will lead a team of pipeline controllers, be accountable for delivering operational excellence through the safe, compliant, and reliable operation of a network of hydrocarbon pipelines. This role will be based in Tulsa, Oklahoma at bp’s Tulsa Control Center reporting to the Control Centers Manager.

Sitting within the Operations organization, this role is a critical part of an asset team and partners with engineers, project managers, and HSE&C personnel to advance our mission of being the operator of choice for all hydrocarbon pipeline systems.

Key Accountabilities:

Model and uphold our Code of Conduct, Who We Are, and our Safety Leadership Principles.

Build a culture of teamwork, open communication, and accountability with subordinates, field personnel, peers, technical teams, and line management.

Reinforce operating regulation through procedure use and adherence, continuous improvement, and self-verification.

Build and maintain a control room environment that continuously addresses human factor issues, seeks out opportunities for efficiency, and ensures operational business continuity.

Ensure all 24/7 pipeline controller shifts are filled and scheduled appropriately.

Ensure controllers achieve and maintain operational competency, DOT Operator Qualifications, and all other required training.

Serve as an operational subject matter authority on asset team, alarm management, Management of Change (MOC), process safety, and project processes.

Maintain regulatory compliance with DOT PHMSA Control Room Management standards and bp requirements.

Maintain and deliver against your control center operations budget.

Lead and coordinate efforts to modify procedures, SCADA functionality, and leak detection systems to support safe and reliable performance within operating limits.

Ensure measurement and ticketing is performed in line with regulatory standards and bp guidelines.

Ensure all control center operational incidents and near misses are detailed and work with HSE&C team to support investigations as needed.

Be available to support a 24/7 operating business as issues emerge that require immediate attention.

Identify and implement continuous improvement initiatives

Requirements:

High school diploma or GED required; college degree helpful.

5+ years in Pipeline Operations or Oil and Gas Industry.

Experience leading teams and managing employee matters, understanding and responding to internal and external customer needs and an established track record of exceeding expectations, emergency response and a strong ability to think critically and take decisive action.

Understanding of pipeline equipment, reliability, and operational processes.

Proficient with computers and the Microsoft suite of digital tools.

Working knowledge of SCADA and Maximo is helpful.

Interpersonal Skills

Ability to manage multiple activities concurrently.

Why join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.